Larry Mize shows how to hit a Masters winning chip shot

LARRY MIZE broke a lot of Aussie hearts when he chipped in to beat Greg Norman in a sudden death playoff for the 1987 Masters title.

Mize might not have been popular Down Under but you have to admit he did demonstrate he was a pretty good chipper … especially considering all the pressure he was under.

If you can bear to watch, we have a (rather grainy) video of the original event below, but also a link to a much more recent (Golf Channel) video of Mize giving his tips and advice on how to play the shot.

Larry Mize How To Hit a Masters Winning Chip Shot Video Link