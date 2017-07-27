Claret Jug … and now US Masters Green Jacket headed for 2017 Aussie summer of golf

AS of early Monday morning we knew the Australian Open would boast the reigning Open Championship winner in Jordan Spieth this November but now we also have news current US Masters champion Sergio Garcia is headed for the PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

The PGA of Australia announced the Garcia signing this morning for the Queensland event, to be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 30 November to 3 December.

The Australian Open is on the previous week at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney.

Garcia had the golfing world cheering in April when he broke through for his long anticipated first Major victory at The Masters and since has needed little prompting to continue the celebration ….usually with the Green Jacket on his back.

“2017 has been exciting for me winning The Masters and I look forward to celebrating the end of the year at the Australian PGA Championship,” said Garcia, who last played in Australia in 2010.

“It’s been a long time since I have visited Australia but I remember how welcoming the fans were and I have been trying to get back for some time now.”

The PGA Championship last saw a Green Jacket in 2013 when Adam Scott was making a victory procession of the big Aussie summer events.

“I am privileged to have a Green Jacket and have enjoyed wearing it at other sporting events throughout the year,” added Garcia, who was spotted at Wimbledon and elsewhere in his favourite new clobber.

“I will definitely be bringing the Green Jacket with me to the Gold Coast.”

As further incentives to Aussie golf fans the PGA of Australia is introducing a fan friendly ticket price as well as continuing with recent added entertainment promotions.

All general admission tickets will be priced at $25 when purchased at the gate or via Ticketmaster with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

“Sergio Garcia is one of the most exciting players in world golf and has always been a fan favourite so we are pleased to give Australian sports fans the opportunity to watch him in action in our own backyard,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“We want to make this opportunity as accessible as possible which is why I am proud to announce that we have set our tickets at a fan friendly price of $25 per adult with children, 16 and under free of charge.

“The Australian PGA Championship is a celebration of golf; we will be celebrating with Sergio his Masters victory, as well as the best of the Australian golf industry at the Greg Norman Medal.

“The festival atmosphere we have created on the Gold Coast will continue with the free Cobra Puma Orange Crush Kids Day, live music and the Soniq Million Dollar Hole.”

Tickets to see Sergio Garcia play in the Australian PGA Championship from 30 November to 3 December at RACV Royal Pines Resort are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

A number of different corporate hospitality options are also available (visit pgachampionship.com.au.)

Australian Open Tickets On Sale

Tickets are also now available for the 102nd Emirates Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney from 23-26 November, visit Ticketek at www.ticketek.com or call 132 849.