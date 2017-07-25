Peter Lonard makes senior golfing debut at 2017 Senior Open Championship this week

PETER LONARD has long been popular with Aussie golf fans and this week gets the chance to regain some of his former glory with his first start in senior golf.

Lonard has struggled somewhat in recent years, particularly with hip and knee surgery in 2010, but may find a new lease of life when he tees it up at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The Sydney born golfer turned 50 on July 17 and is hoping to join the many older pro golfers who have found the world’s senior circuits offer a big career reset.

As well as the upcoming British event, Lonard is eyeing US Champions Tour Qualifying later in the year and will also have options on the European Senior Tour and of course on the PGA Legends Tour at home.

Lonard turned pro in 1989 and has had a number of career highlights, particularly on the PGA Tour of Australasia, winning two Australian Opens (2003/2004), two Australian Masters and three Aussie PGA Championships.

He had a number of quite successful years on the US PGA Tour, with a single victory at the 2005 MCI Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

His best result at a British Open was T14 at the 2006 event at Royal Liverpool but has made the cut half a dozen times.

Lonard lost his PGA Tour status in 2009 and has played a number of events on the Web.Com Tour in the last few years.

Lonard will no doubt have many fans cheering him on from Sydney’s Oatlands Golf Club this week, where he was the resident pro for three years.

Fellow Aussie golfers teeing it up this week include Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood, Glen Joyner, David Mckenzie, Peter O’Malley and Terry Price.

The 144 man field includes a host of Major Champions, Ryder Cup Captains and players and European Tour winners.

England’s Paul Broadhurst will defend the Senior Claret Jug he won at Carnoustie last year with stiff competition also coming from the likes of Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and John Daly.

Peter Lonard Double Eagle at 2007 Players Championship (#4 on this top 10 US PGA Tour video)