Nelson Bay Golf Club bouncing back

By Dave Tease, Golf NSW

NELSON BAY GOLF CLUB is ready to celebrate the reopening of its clubhouse with a month-long series of events planned for August.

The clubhouse, devastated by fire on Fathers Day in 2015, will be officially reopened on August 4.

“It’s been a tough time, and it’s been a challenge, it was devastating for all,” said club president Max Pride. “The day it burned down the general manager, Trevor Harrison, and I just sat there and thought, `Where to from here?’.

“It’s taken a while, but the members have been supportive of the board and management in getting this project complete.”

The club has spent close to $10 million dollars on rebuilding the new facility, which includes a 230-seat function room, pro shop, balconies that overlook the course, a sports bar, children’s play area and a new administration office.

“We spoke a lot to our younger members,” Pride said. “The one thing they said they’d like was a sports bar.”

First off for the new facility will be a Men of League Foundation dinner and two-day tournament, followed by the Port Stephens Accommodation Golf Classic on Monday 14 August.

There is a week of events planned for members including veterans’ and ladies’ day on 21 August, a ladies’ day on 22 August, and men’s open day on 23 August.

A celebration luncheon for foundation and 40-years-plus members will be held on 24 August, a business partners’ lunch on 25 August, and an opening dinner for the members on 26 August.

A family day to showcase the new club is planned for 27 August that will include golf clinics, jumping castles and course tours for the public.

In September, the club will host its first pro-am since 1987, with US PGA Tour winners Peter Lonard and Nathan Green headlining the event.

“We are all relieved to see the clubhouse completed. The directors, members and staff all looking forward to it with great anticipation. It has been a long, hard road,” Pride said with a smile.