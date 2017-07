THE 2017 Open Championship venue Royal Birkdale has been the scene of some classic golfing moments down through the years and this highlights video features the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino and Seve Ballesteros.

Aussies also get a look in with Open wins by Peter Thomson and Ian Baker-Finch (pictured above in 1991) featured as well as a near miss by Katherine Kirk in 2010.

Ian Baker-Finch talks about his 1991 Royal Birkdale win

