2017 Open Championship: Leaderboard; Tee Times; Preview: TV Coverage

ROYAL BIRKDALE GOLF CLUB on the English west coast has already been the scene of three Aussie victories and hopefully another can be added to the record books when an 11-strong contingent tees it up for the 146th Open Championship this week.
The Aussie challenge is spearheaded by Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman and we have eight others at least with some chance of hoisting the claret jug come the wee small hours of Monday morning.
The other Aussie contenders include Olympian Scott Hend, Aaron Baddeley, Cameron Smith, Ashley Hall, Adam Bland, Matt Griffin, Ryan McCarthy and Andrew Dodt, the final qualifier thanks to his T4 finish at the Scottish Open on the weekend.
Australia’s previous winners at the Royal Birkdale course in Southport, just north of Liverpool, were Peter Thomson, who won his first jug here in 1954 and his fifth and final one in 1965; and Ian Baker-Finch, who thanks to an extraordinary 64-66 weekend, claimed the championship in 1991.
Our last big tilt was in 2008 when a 53 year old dual champion Greg Norman led after nine holes on the final day before slipping to a T3 finish behind Padraig Harrington, whose unusual new swing additions are sure to get some attention this week in the extensive live coverage.
2017 British Open Favourites
Checking the betting markets and at time of writing we had Dustin Johnson favourite at 15.00, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and John Rahm at 17.00, Masters winner Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose at 19.00, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama at 21.00, Tommy Fleetwood 23.00, defending champ Henrik Stenson at 26.00, Adam Scott 29.00 and Jason Day and US Open winner Brooks Koepka at 31.00.
Marc Lesihman, who has had two top five finishes in the event in the past three editions is at 51.00.
The 11 Aussies at the 2017 British Open: Career Details and 1st Round Tee times
Australian Tee Times:
11.47am 8.47pm John Daly (USA), Adam Bland (AUS), Connor Syme (am)(SCO)
12.09pm 9.09pm Matt Griffin (AUS), Austin Connelly (CAN), Matthew Southgate (ENG)
12.20pm 9.20pm Cameron Smith (AUS), Bill Haas (USA), Callum Shinkwin (ENG)
12.53pm 9.53pm Tyrell Hatton (ENG), Martin Kaymer (GER), Aaron Baddeley (AUS)
1.04pm 10.04pm Zach Johnson (USA), Jason Day (AUS), Sergio Garcia (ESP)
1.26pm 10.26pm Rickie Fowler (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Paul Casey (ENG)
3.10pm 12.10am Phil Mickelson (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Marc Leishman (AUS)
3.21pm 12.21am Scott Hend (AUS), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Bubba Watson (USA)
3.43pm 12.43am Giwhan Kim (KOR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Andrew Dodt (AUS)
4.05pm 1.05am Jbe Kruger (RSA), Nick McCarthy (ENG), Ash Hall (AUS)
4.16pm 1.16am Ryan McCarthy (AUS), Canter Laurie (ENG), Sebastian Munoz (COL)
Jason Day
World ranking: 6
PGA Pro Coach: Colin Swatton
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 15 May 2016 – THE PLAYERS Championship – PGA TOUR
How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.
Record at The Open
2010 T60
2011 T30
2012 DNP
2013 T32
2014 T58
2015 T4
2016 T22
Adam Scott
World ranking: 15
PGA Pro Coach: Matthew Ballard
Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T6 – THE PLAYERS Championship
Last victory: 6 March 2016 – World Golf Championships – Cadillac Championship
How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.
Record at The Open
2000 Missed Cut (MC)
2001 T47
2002 MC
2003 MC
2004 T42
2005 T34
2006 T8
2007 T27
2008 T16
2009 MC
2010 T27
2011 T25
2012 2nd
2013 T3
2014 T5
2015 T10
2016 T43
Marc Leishman
World ranking: 34
PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade
Number of tournaments played this year: 16 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 1st – Arnold Palmer Invitational
Last victory: 19 March, 2017 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA TOUR
How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.
Record at The Open
2010 T60
2011 DNP
2012 MC
2013 MC
2014 T5
2015 T2
2016 T53
Scott Hend
World ranking: 106
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (European Tour)
Best finish this year: T20 – Irish Open (European Tour)
Last victory: 19 June, 2016 – Queen’s Cup – Asian Tour
How he got in the field: One of first 30 in the Race to Dubai Rankings for 2016.
Record at The Open
2005 MC
2015 MC
2016 T72
Aaron Baddeley
World ranking: 152
PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade
Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – PGA TOUR
Best finish this year: 5 – Valero Texas Open
Last victory: 17 July 2016 – Barbasol Championship
How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.
Record at The Open
2001 MC
2004 MC
2006 MC
2007 MC
2008 MC
2011 MC
2012 T69
Andrew Dodt
World ranking: 154
PGA Pro Coach: Jim Barden
Number of tournaments played this year: 2 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
11 – European Tour
Best finish this year: T4 Scottish Open
Last victory: 15 February 2015 – True Thailand Classic presented by Black Mountain
How he got in the field: Top-3 finishers and anyone tying from the Scottish Open not already exempt.
Record at The Open: Debut
Cameron Smith
World ranking: 161
PGA Pro Coach: Grant Field
Number of tournaments played this year: 15 – PGA TOUR
Best finish this year: 1 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Last victory: 30 April 2017 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA TOUR
How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.
Record at The Open: Debut
Adam Bland
World ranking: 279
PGA Pro Coach: Matthew Ballard
Number of tournaments played this year: 3 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
10 – Japan Golf Tour
Best finish this year: T2 Oates Vic Open – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
Last victory: 17 May 2015 – Japan PGA Championship Nissan Cupnoodle Cup
How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Japan – Mizuno Open 2017. Four Places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt who finish in the top 12 and ties
Record at The Open
2006 MC
2015 MC
Ashley Hall
World ranking: 373
PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade
Number of tournaments played this year: 8 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
Best finish this year: T9 – TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
Last victory: 14 Feburary 2016 – Victorian PGA Championship – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.
Record at The Open
2012 MC
Matthew Griffin
World ranking: 464
PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade
Number of tournaments played this year: 4 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
7 – Japan Golf Tour
1 – WGC
Best finish this year: T6 – Victorian PGA Championship and ISPS HAND New Zealand Open
Last victory: 13 March 2015 – BMW ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
How he got in the field: First and anyone tying for 1st place on the Order of Merit of the Tour of Australasia for 2016.
Record at The Open: Debut
Ryan McCarthy
World ranking: 1357
PGA Pro Coach: Gary Barter
Number of tournaments played this year: 9 – European Challenge Tour
2 – European Tour
Best finish this year: T22 Swiss Challenge presented by ASG – European Challenge Tour
Last victory: Yet to record a professional victory
How he got in the field: Final Qualifying Gailes Links. Three qualifying places are available into The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale from Final Qualifying at Gailes Links
Record at The Open: Debut
2017 Open Championship Leaderboard
2017 Open Championship Leaderboard