2017 Open Championship: Leaderboard; Tee Times; Preview: TV Coverage

ROYAL BIRKDALE GOLF CLUB on the English west coast has already been the scene of three Aussie victories and hopefully another can be added to the record books when an 11-strong contingent tees it up for the 146th Open Championship this week.

The Aussie challenge is spearheaded by Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman and we have eight others at least with some chance of hoisting the claret jug come the wee small hours of Monday morning.

The other Aussie contenders include Olympian Scott Hend, Aaron Baddeley, Cameron Smith, Ashley Hall, Adam Bland, Matt Griffin, Ryan McCarthy and Andrew Dodt, the final qualifier thanks to his T4 finish at the Scottish Open on the weekend.

Australia’s previous winners at the Royal Birkdale course in Southport, just north of Liverpool, were Peter Thomson, who won his first jug here in 1954 and his fifth and final one in 1965; and Ian Baker-Finch, who thanks to an extraordinary 64-66 weekend, claimed the championship in 1991.

Our last big tilt was in 2008 when a 53 year old dual champion Greg Norman led after nine holes on the final day before slipping to a T3 finish behind Padraig Harrington, whose unusual new swing additions are sure to get some attention this week in the extensive live coverage.

2017 British Open Favourites

Checking the betting markets and at time of writing we had Dustin Johnson favourite at 15.00, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and John Rahm at 17.00, Masters winner Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose at 19.00, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama at 21.00, Tommy Fleetwood 23.00, defending champ Henrik Stenson at 26.00, Adam Scott 29.00 and Jason Day and US Open winner Brooks Koepka at 31.00.

Marc Lesihman, who has had two top five finishes in the event in the past three editions is at 51.00.

The 11 Aussies at the 2017 British Open: Career Details and 1st Round Tee times

Australian Tee Times:

11.47am 8.47pm John Daly (USA), Adam Bland (AUS), Connor Syme (am)(SCO)

12.09pm 9.09pm Matt Griffin (AUS), Austin Connelly (CAN), Matthew Southgate (ENG)

12.20pm 9.20pm Cameron Smith (AUS), Bill Haas (USA), Callum Shinkwin (ENG)

12.53pm 9.53pm Tyrell Hatton (ENG), Martin Kaymer (GER), Aaron Baddeley (AUS)

1.04pm 10.04pm Zach Johnson (USA), Jason Day (AUS), Sergio Garcia (ESP)

1.26pm 10.26pm Rickie Fowler (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Paul Casey (ENG)

3.10pm 12.10am Phil Mickelson (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Marc Leishman (AUS)

3.21pm 12.21am Scott Hend (AUS), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Bubba Watson (USA)

3.43pm 12.43am Giwhan Kim (KOR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Andrew Dodt (AUS)

4.05pm 1.05am Jbe Kruger (RSA), Nick McCarthy (ENG), Ash Hall (AUS)

4.16pm 1.16am Ryan McCarthy (AUS), Canter Laurie (ENG), Sebastian Munoz (COL)

Jason Day

World ranking: 6

PGA Pro Coach: Colin Swatton

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 15 May 2016 – THE PLAYERS Championship – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.

Record at The Open

2010 T60

2011 T30

2012 DNP

2013 T32

2014 T58

2015 T4

2016 T22



Adam Scott

World ranking: 15

PGA Pro Coach: Matthew Ballard

Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T6 – THE PLAYERS Championship

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – World Golf Championships – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.

Record at The Open

2000 Missed Cut (MC)

2001 T47

2002 MC

2003 MC

2004 T42

2005 T34

2006 T8

2007 T27

2008 T16

2009 MC

2010 T27

2011 T25

2012 2nd

2013 T3

2014 T5

2015 T10

2016 T43



Marc Leishman

World ranking: 34

PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade

Number of tournaments played this year: 16 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Last victory: 19 March, 2017 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2017.

Record at The Open

2010 T60

2011 DNP

2012 MC

2013 MC

2014 T5

2015 T2

2016 T53





Scott Hend

World ranking: 106

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (European Tour)

Best finish this year: T20 – Irish Open (European Tour)

Last victory: 19 June, 2016 – Queen’s Cup – Asian Tour

How he got in the field: One of first 30 in the Race to Dubai Rankings for 2016.

Record at The Open

2005 MC

2015 MC

2016 T72

Aaron Baddeley

World ranking: 152

PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade

Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: 5 – Valero Texas Open

Last victory: 17 July 2016 – Barbasol Championship

How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.

Record at The Open

2001 MC

2004 MC

2006 MC

2007 MC

2008 MC

2011 MC

2012 T69



Andrew Dodt

World ranking: 154

PGA Pro Coach: Jim Barden

Number of tournaments played this year: 2 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

11 – European Tour

Best finish this year: T4 Scottish Open

Last victory: 15 February 2015 – True Thailand Classic presented by Black Mountain

How he got in the field: Top-3 finishers and anyone tying from the Scottish Open not already exempt.

Record at The Open: Debut



Cameron Smith

World ranking: 161

PGA Pro Coach: Grant Field

Number of tournaments played this year: 15 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: 1 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Last victory: 30 April 2017 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.

Record at The Open: Debut



Adam Bland

World ranking: 279

PGA Pro Coach: Matthew Ballard

Number of tournaments played this year: 3 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

10 – Japan Golf Tour

Best finish this year: T2 Oates Vic Open – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

Last victory: 17 May 2015 – Japan PGA Championship Nissan Cupnoodle Cup

How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Japan – Mizuno Open 2017. Four Places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt who finish in the top 12 and ties

Record at The Open

2006 MC

2015 MC



Ashley Hall

World ranking: 373

PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade

Number of tournaments played this year: 8 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

Best finish this year: T9 – TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

Last victory: 14 Feburary 2016 – Victorian PGA Championship – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

How he got in the field: Open Qualifying Series Australia – Emirates Open 2016. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties.

Record at The Open

2012 MC



Matthew Griffin

World ranking: 464

PGA Pro Coach: Denis McDade

Number of tournaments played this year: 4 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

7 – Japan Golf Tour

1 – WGC

Best finish this year: T6 – Victorian PGA Championship and ISPS HAND New Zealand Open

Last victory: 13 March 2015 – BMW ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

How he got in the field: First and anyone tying for 1st place on the Order of Merit of the Tour of Australasia for 2016.

Record at The Open: Debut



Ryan McCarthy

World ranking: 1357

PGA Pro Coach: Gary Barter

Number of tournaments played this year: 9 – European Challenge Tour

2 – European Tour

Best finish this year: T22 Swiss Challenge presented by ASG – European Challenge Tour

Last victory: Yet to record a professional victory

How he got in the field: Final Qualifying Gailes Links. Three qualifying places are available into The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale from Final Qualifying at Gailes Links

Record at The Open: Debut

2017 Open Championship Leaderboard

2017 Open Championship Leaderboard