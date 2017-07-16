2017 British Open Australian TV Times

THE 146th Open Championship is on this week at Royal Birkdale and for those with pay television there will be more than enough live coverage to make the eyes water.

As has been the case in recent years, there will unfortunately be no British Open free to air television coverage in Australia.

Fox Sports will have a dedicated channel (507) to broadcast all live sessions of the Open from Royal Birkdale and there will also be an additional live hour after each day’s play to review and debate all the happenings.

The Fox Sports App will also have continuous coverage of holes 12, 13 and 14 plus provide progress of featured groups.

Aussie golf fans can warm up to the live play by reliving some of The Open’s most memorable rounds and best shots, plus 60-minute highlights packages of past tournaments.

A contingent of ten Australians, including Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman will vie for a maiden title, as they look to end a 23-year drought for Australians at The Open.

The 2017 British Open live coverage begins Thursday at 3.30pm (AEST)

The Open Championship Live Australian TV Times

Live on FoxSports 507 (AEST)

Thursday 20 July – Round 1: 3.30pm, LIVE from the British Open: 6.00am

Friday 21 July – Round 2: 3.30pm, LIVE from the British Open: 6.00am

Saturday 22 July – Round 3: 7.00pm, LIVE from the British Open: 5.00am

Sunday July 23 – Final Round: 6.00pm, LIVE from the British Open: 4.00am