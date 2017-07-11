Barwon Heads Golf Club: A Diamond Amongst the Jewels

By Coastal Golf Victoria

Year after year, Barwon Heads Golf Club features amongst Australia’s best. This year it ranked #8 on the all important, Golf Course Guide – Top 100 Public Access Courses list. With undulating fairways, strategic bunkers, picturesque scenery and the testing winds from nearby Thirteenth Beach, there’s no wondering why it continues to impress.

Our favourite hole, from a course full of highlights, is the 13th. It’s located at the far end of the course, raised up enough that golfers must contend with the elements. Whilst only 130 metres and without a hazard, its simple details prove a headache for most visitors. The hole certainly earns its Australian Golf Digest’s ‘Iconic Hole’ Hall of Fame status.

Along with its links style course, Barwon Heads Golf Club is known for its magnificent, old world club house. Stunning architecture, captivating views and luxurious fireplaces allow it to be a club house for all seasons.

Guests who stay at Barwon Heads Golf Club have access to some classy features, including short game practice facilities, a par 3 golf course, tennis courts, billiards room and a cooked breakfast from an award winning restaurant.

Only 80 minutes from Melbourne, this venue is perfect for a winter escape. Take advantage of our great winter rates included within the ‘Winter Package’ below.

Treat yourself to a weekend of luxury, staying and playing at Barwon Heads Golf Club.



Package includes: 18 holes at Barwon Heads Golf Club.

18 holes at 13th Beach Golf Links

2 night stay at Barwon Heads Golf Club.

Cooked breakfast each morning.

Use of Barwon Heads Golf Club’s exclusive facilities. From $635 per room (2 ppl)

Valid until 31 August.