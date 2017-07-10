Jon Rahm “arrives” with dominating Irish Open win

JON RAHM has an imposing physical presence and he has certainly been quick to let himself be known on the international golfing scene, further enhancing his growing reputation with an imposing six strokes win at the 2017 Irish Open.

The 22 year old Spaniard and former world number one amateur only turned pro after the US Open last year and now has his first European Tour victory to add to his US PGA TOUR win at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

According to the official records Rahm is a mere 6ft 2ins in the old money but he certainly looked every inch of that last November when he was striding around the Kingston Heath Clubhouse when the World Cup of Golf was in Melbourne.

In any event, he is hard to miss, as was certainly the case at Portstewart Golf Club on Sunday when he shot a 7-under 65 – in a round that included two eagles and a “rules controversy” about an inch or so ball marking discrepancy – to finish on a tournament record score of 24-under.

Rahm has always shown great promise – he played college golf in the US for the Arizona State Sun Devils where he won an “almost” record 11 tournaments (unfortunately second behind some guy called Phil Mickelson) – and is now delivering.

“To actually play my best golf that I can remember and shoot 24 under on this golf course and win it by six, that is not something I would have believed I was capable of,” Rahm said. “I learned a lot about myself and it’s a really, really special day.”

His victory on a links course has him thinking about a possible first major at Royal Birkdale in a couple of weeks.

“It proves to me I can perform properly on a links golf course and that’s what I’ve got to take to The Open,” Rahm said. “I know now that I have what it takes.

“I know I can read the putts right, I know I can interpret the wind and I can hit the shots and I can manage myself around the golf course properly enough to have a chance to win The Open.”

Jon Rahm Irish Open Full Highlights Video