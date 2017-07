TOM KITE had 15 wins on the US PGA TOUR but as he progressed on the Champions Tour he knew he would have to make some swing changes to remain competitive.

The Texan native won the 1992 US Open at Pebble Beach, was runner-up at the US Masters three times and once at the British Open.

In this video Kite talks about some swing adjustments golfers may need to make as they get older.

As we speak Kite now has 10 Champions Tour victories… and counting.