Perry claims 4th senior major: Weekend Roundup

KENNY PERRY ran down chief rival Kirk Triplett to take the 2017 US Senior Open and claim his fourth senior major.

The 56 year also won the event in 2013 and showed his composure with a bogey free final round 2-under 68 to best Triplett by two strokes.

Triplett had posted a record score 8-under in the first round at the Salem Country Club in Massachusetts and had led going into the final round by a stroke, but on a tough scoring day Perry quickly overtook him, finishing the tournament on 16-under.

“I felt ready to go today,” said Perry, who had 14 regular tour wins and now has eight senior titles, including his four majors.

“I had a good warm-up session … It’s our goal to always win our championship. I’ve never had such a mental challenge all week. It fell my way this week. I just can’t thank the USGA enough. This trophy goes back a long way.”

Triplett has five Champions Tour wins but is yet to win a senior major.

“I didn’t play very well,” the 55 year old said. “It was a real struggle for me. He’s a solid player and always hits the ball really well. … He was doing the things you do to win golf tournaments and I didn’t.”

Australia’s Peter Fowler had an encouraging 69 in the third round and parred the final round to finish on even for the tournament tied for 29th.

Brandt Jobe (62) claimed solo third at 9-under, while Tom Lehman (70) and Fred Couples (70) finished T4 at 8 under.

2017 US Senior Open Leaderboard

Aussies go close at PGA TOUR’S Quicken Loans National

A number of Aussies had their chances at the at the US PGA TOUR’S Quicken Loans National at the TPC Potomac in Maryland, including Marc Leishman, Curtis Luck and Geoff Ogilvy.

Luck’s performance was probably the pick of the three with his best ever finish as a professional in his six starts.

Luck (70), the former world number one amateur had a share of the lead after three early birdies but on a tough course had a few stumbles to finish the week at 4-under tied for fifth along with Leishman (66) and six others.

The 20 year old was playing on one of the seven invites he is allowed as a non-tour member for the season but his top ten finish gives him a bonus start at the Greenbrier Classic next week.

But the Perth youngster will no doubt be smarting as a top four finish would see a British Open start this year, an opportunity he previously held due to his amateur wins but passed up when he turned pro.

The Aussie golfer to really be smarting will be Ogilvy, who was in contention for much of the tournament despite being continually let down by his putting.

Ogilvy started the event 67-65 and went into the weekend full of promise. He started his final round with a three putt, was still well in contention on the back nine, but ended his day with another three putt that saw him slip to 3-under and a share of 13th place.

The event was won by an emotional Kyle Stanley, who beat Charles Howell III on the first playoff hole after both had finished regulation at 7-under.

Stanley hadn’t won for five years and wiped away tears as he thanked all those who had helped him regain his winning form.

Quicken Loans Final Round Highlights Video

