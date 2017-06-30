Western Sydney Veteran Golfers go from strength to strength

The Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) is a great example of a thriving district level golfing organisation that aims to provide ongoing opportunities for fun and competition for older golfers in its area.

The WSRVGA was formed in October 2009 with the aim of fostering veteran golf in Western Sydney and in its first six years the organisation as grown rapidly and now boasts a membership of some 800 players.

Member golf clubs include Glenmore, Leonay, Penrith, Richmond, Springwood, Stonecutters Ridge, Dunheved and Wallacia.

Each member club runs a regular veterans golf program throughout the year, plus there is a calendar of interclub endorsed events once a month from February to November.

To join there is only a nominal yearly fee and membership is open to males 55 and over and females 50 and over who have a current Golf Australia handicap.

Joining one of the member clubs’ veteran groups also entitles golfers to participate in local, regional and state veteran events around the country and also the Australian Veteran Golf Union National Championship, which rotates annually around the states and territories.

Each April for the past four years the WSRVGA has also hosted the NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship, a tournament that as now progressed to having sellout full fields. Western Sydney is set to continue hosting the event for at least the next three years.

Another measure of the success of the organisation has been the ability to attract strong sponsorship from locally based businesses.

Highlighting that point, Jayco Sydney, based at St Marys, has recently signed on as the latest major sponsor of the WSVGA.

Jayco showcased one of their magnificent new Motorhomes at the Richmond Golf Club vets event in June.

Other major sponsors of the WSVGA are OnePoint Health, Frasers Property, Guardian Funerals and The Richmond Club.

June’s interclub event saw more than one hundred veteran golfers representing Stonecutter’s Ridge, Dunheved, Penrith, Richmond, Leonay, Glenmore Heritage Valley, Wallacia and Springwood Golf Clubs take part.

Dunheved took out the day’s team event, proving to be the strongest combination in very difficult conditions.

The next tournament will be held at Springwood Golf Club on 21st July.

For more info visit the WSRVGA website