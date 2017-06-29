Seven Network confirms long term coverage of big Australian golf events

GOOD news for Aussie golf fans this week with the Seven Network confirming its commitment to covering premier Australian golf this summer and beyond.

Full local coverage has officially been confirmed for the Australian Open at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney from 23-26 November this year, and for the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast the following week from 30 November to 3 December.

There is still no official word of whether there will be an Aussie Masters in Melbourne this year.

Channel Seven, the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia on Thursday announced a new long-term agreement to broadcast the Emirates Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship.

Seven says it will broadcast each tournament live free to air for five hours each round.

Seven’s Head of Sport Saul Shtein said: “We take great pride in our long association with the Emirates Australian Open, as one of the great sports events in Australia. The Australian PGA Championship is also a time-honoured tournament in world golf and with its co-sanctioned deal [with the European Tour], our broadcast will reach around the world, continuing to enhance Seven’s reputation as the network of the biggest events in golf.”

Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pitt said: “We are thrilled that a long-term deal has been secured with Channel 7, a tremendous partner to all in Australian golf. The Emirates Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship both have storied histories and our deal with Seven is the best way to ensure as many people around the world have the chance to be part of our rich history.”

PGA of Australia and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Chief Executive Officer Gavin Kirkman said: “Australian golf has found a wonderful home and partner in Channel 7. I commend them on their commitment to the game and sports fans.

“We have seen some enthralling finishes to ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments in recent years including the marathon seven-hole playoff at the 2015 Australian PGA Championship and of course Jordan Spieth winning a second Stonehaven Cup when he prevailed at the Emirates Australian Open last year over our most recent PGA TOUR winner Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall.

“I am sure that this year’s tournaments will produce as many memorable moments and, thanks to Channel 7, sports fans can witness them all.”