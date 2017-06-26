Callaway Epic irons and hybrids now available in Australia

CALLAWAY GOLF has had a big hit with its Epic Driver series and now the matching irons and hybrids are available in Australia.

The Callaway Epic drivers and their “Jailbreak technology” are claimed to be the number one selling driver in the US in 2017 and the irons have apparently quickly followed suite.

The new Callaway irons come in an Epic and Epic Pro version for the better player and we must admit they do look enticing.

Being a big golf manufacturer it is obligatory for Callaway to go on about all the technologically advanced features of the new clubs, so rather than trying to translate it all into everyday English we’ll just quote from the media release. (It is a lot better than the old “our longest clubs ever” thing though.)

Callaway Epic Irons Media Release

Callaway has unveiled its most advanced and technologically precise irons and hybrids ever with the launch of Epic and Epic Pro Irons as well as Epic Hybrids.

All created from the same DNA as the GBB Epic Drivers, the No.1 selling driver in the US in 2017, these products bring together a wealth of ground-breaking technologies and industry-first engineering processes that optimise every important performance ingredient – ball speed, distance, forgiveness, accuracy, control and feel.

Boasting a host of premium, precision-milled and robotically laser-welded components to give pinpoint control over centre of gravity (CG) location, COR, moment of inertia (MOI) and vibration control, Epic and Epic Pro Irons are the result of an exhaustive ‘innovation without boundaries’ research and development project involving 70 Callaway design and engineering specialists.

“A few years ago I challenged Dr Alan Hocknell, our Head of R&D, to design the very best iron that he would play, seeking maximum performance without any limits to the cost or engineering process. Epic is that iron,” Callaway Golf CEO, Chip Brewer said.

At the heart of each head is a high-grade, lightweight and strong cast-steel Exo-Cage construction that stiffens the body, particularly in the top line and sole, allowing the face to take on more impact load, in turn generating faster ball speeds, more distance and enhanced performance.

A next-generation 360 Face Cup – just 1mm thick at its thinnest point – is another key ingredient to unlocking extra yards throughout each set. Featuring an ultra-thin rim around the perimeter of the inner side of the face, at impact it flexes and rebounds to add ball speed on centre-hit shots, while minimising loss on off-centre strikes.

The CG position in each head is precisely and individually managed via a new ‘Metal Injection Moulded’ (MIM) process that utilises a dense, and heavy, tungsten powder baked into intricate Internal Standing Wave shapes that are unique to each iron.

This ground-breaking, industry-first process allows the CG to be exactly positioned from club-to-club, (in the 3- to 8-iron 30 percent of the total head weight is located in the Internal Standing Wave alone) making long irons easy launching and high flying, and shorter clubs more controllable.

The Epic Pro Iron benefits from all the technologies of the standard Epic Iron in a slightly smaller head, slimmer top line, and less offset to promote a premium forged-like feel and workability that better players desire, without any loss in performance.

The Epic Hybrids represent the most precisely engineered, fully adjustable and versatile utility clubs the company has ever released.

Borrowing proprietary ‘Triaxial Carbon Composite’ technology from the revolutionary Great Big Bertha Epic and Epic Sub Zero Drivers, the crown on the Epic Hybrids is the thinnest and lightest material – weighing just five grams – Callaway has ever used.

This substantial weight saving is then re-distributed into strategic locations within the ultra-premium body frame to dramatically increase MOI and lower the CG, making the Epic Hybrids exceptionally powerful, forgiving, accurate and easy to launch.

Distance has been dialled up courtesy of Callaway’s industry-leading 455 Forged Hyper Speed Face Cup Technology. The thin and flexible rim around the inner side of the face flexes and releases more uniformly and efficiently at impact, increasing ball speed across the face, especially towards the bottom, where most miss-hits occur.

THE SPECS

Epic Irons are available from 3-iron to PW, with optional AW and SW, right and left-handed, Rifle Project X LZ 95 steel shafts or UST Mamiya Recoil 760/780 EX graphite shafts and Golf Pride New Decade Platinum grips.

Epic Pro Irons are available 3-iron to PW, with optional AW, right and left-handed, Rifle Project X LZ 105 steel shafts, and Golf Pride New Decade Platinum grips.

RRP: $359.99 per iron. Irons will be in store from June 23, 2017.

Epic Hybrids are available 2H (18°), 3H (20°), 4H (23°) and 5H (26°), right and left-handed. The stock graphite shaft is UST’s new ion-plated Recoil 760/780 ES, engineered to promote great feel, long distance and tight dispersion, accompanied by a Golf Pride New Decade Platinum grip.

RRP: $419.99 per club.

