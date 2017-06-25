An elated Spieth holes out for 10th US PGA TOUR win: Video

JORDAN SPIETH leapt for joy after holing a 20 yard bunker shot on the first playoff hole at the Travelers Championship to defeat Daniel Berger and claim his 10th TOUR victory at the age of 23.

The Texan’s 10th victory was a lot like his first, when he holed out from a bunker on the 72nd hole of the 2013 John Deere Classic to get into a playoff.

After holing out Spieth threw his club in elation and then had one of those mid air bump celebration thingies with his caddie Michael Greller, who he later publicly applauded for helping him keep his final round together, particularly after he missed a couple of very short putts.

Spieth is now sandwiched between Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the youngest to win 10 times (Woods had 15 victories before he turned 24).

“That was awesome,” Spieth said of his dramatic victory. “I don’t know if I will ever have a moment like that again.”

Australia’s best was 2012 champion Marc Leishman, who shot a final round 1-under 69, to finish T17 at 6-under, six behind the winning mark set by Spieth (70) and Berger (67).

Jason Day missed his second cut in a row.