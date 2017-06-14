2017 US Open Preview: Leaderboard: Tee Times: Erin Hills Golf Course

FIVE Aussie golfers will take to the already controversial Erin Hills Golf Course this week for the 117th US Open.

The Aussie charge is led by world number three Jason Day, number twelve Adam Scott, serial major performer Marc Leishman as well as Nick Flanagan and Wade Ormsby. (We have a full run down of their form and tee times etc below)

Much of the pre event attention has been on the Erin Hills course itself, with various opinions about its fitness as a major event.

The course, located in the north central United States 55 km northwest of Milwaukee, was only opened in 2006 and much of its design was aimed at specifically attracting the open. (Full course flyover videos below)

This week we’ve had golfers like a very agitated Kevin Na and a bemused Lee Westwood posting videos on the dense fescue rough (a lot of which has since been mowed apparently) and others like Rory McIllroy saying the fairways are so wide no one in form should be in the rough.

The architects meanwhile were sprouting the unusually penalising bunkers and some closely mown greenside runoffs as the real course defences.

Many of the 138 bunkers on the par 72 course are not flat at the base meaning players will be getting lots of downhill, uphill and sideway lies. Many of the greenside bunkers are also erratically shaped and players will find themselves in positions where they don’t have a swing at the flag.

Pros don’t usually mind being in greenside bunkers, but maybe not many of these.

We are among those just hoping for a tournament that is a real test of skill for the world’s best golfers and that the event is won by the golfer in the best form, and not by a course oddity or some rules controversy.

US Open 1st Round Aussie Tee Times

Round One Tee Times (Wisconsin USA time, AEST)

12.30pm 3.30am 10th Wade Ormsby (AUS), Oliver Bekker (RSA), Kyle Thompson (USA)

1.14pm 4.14am 1st Marc Leishman (AUS), Pat Perez (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

1.25pm 4.25am 10thNick Flanagan (AUS), Richie Ramsay (SCO), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1.36pm 4.36am 1st Bubba Watson (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Sergio Garcia (ESP)

2.09pm 5.09am 1st Jason Day (AUS), Justin Rose (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR) –

2017 US Open Leaderboard

2017 US Open Australian TV Times

Erin Hills Video Preview (Holes 1-9)

Erin Hills Course Preview (Holes 10-18)

US Open Aussie Form Guide

Jason Day:

World ranking: 3

Number of tournaments played this year: 11

Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 15 May 2016 – THE PLAYERS Championship

How he got in the field: Winning the PGA Championship in 2015

Record at The U.S.Open:

2011 – 2

2012 – T59

2013 – T2

2014 – T4

2015 – T9

2016 – T8

Adam Scott:

World ranking: 12

Number of tournaments played this year: 9 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: tied 6th THE PLAYERS Championship

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Winning The Masters in 2013

Record at The U.S. Open:

2002 – MC

2003 – MC

2004 – MC

2005 – T28

2006 – T21

2007 – MC

2008 – T26

2009 – T36

2010 – MC

2011 – MC

2012 – T15

2013 – T45

2014 – T9

2015 – T4

2016 – T18

Marc Leishman:

World ranking: 35

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Last victory: 19 March 2017 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: Top-60 in the Official World Golf Rankings as of 22 May 2017

Record at The U.S. Open:

2010 – MC

2011 – T51

2012 – DNP

2013 – MC

2014 – DNP

2015 – MC

2016 – T18

Wade Ormsby:

World ranking: 452

Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (European Tour)

2 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)

Best finish this year: 8th ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

Last victory: 7 April 2013 – Panasonic Open India – Asian Tour

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying via Walton Heath Golf Club

Record at The U.S. Open: Has not played before



Nick Flanagan:

World ranking: 1927

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 1 (Web.com Tour)

Best finish this year: MC – BMW Charity Pro-Am

Last victory: 20 May 2012 – BMW Charity Pro-Am – Web.com Tour

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club

Record at The U.S. Open:

2004 – MC