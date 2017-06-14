2017 US Open Preview: Leaderboard: Tee Times: Erin Hills Golf Course

FIVE Aussie golfers will take to the already controversial Erin Hills Golf Course this week for the 117th US Open.
The Aussie charge is led by world number three Jason Day, number twelve Adam Scott, serial major performer Marc Leishman as well as Nick Flanagan and Wade Ormsby. (We have a full run down of their form and tee times etc below)
Much of the pre event attention has been on the Erin Hills course itself, with various opinions about its fitness as a major event.
The course, located in the north central United States 55 km northwest of Milwaukee, was only opened in 2006 and much of its design was aimed at specifically attracting the open. (Full course flyover videos below)
This week we’ve had golfers like a very agitated Kevin Na and a bemused Lee Westwood posting videos on the dense fescue rough (a lot of which has since been mowed apparently) and others like Rory McIllroy saying the fairways are so wide no one in form should be in the rough.
The architects meanwhile were sprouting the unusually penalising bunkers and some closely mown greenside runoffs as the real course defences.
Many of the 138 bunkers on the par 72 course are not flat at the base meaning players will be getting lots of downhill, uphill and sideway lies. Many of the greenside bunkers are also erratically shaped and players will find themselves in positions where they don’t have a swing at the flag.
Pros don’t usually mind being in greenside bunkers, but maybe not many of these.
We are among those just hoping for a tournament that is a real test of skill for the world’s best golfers and that the event is won by the golfer in the best form, and not by a course oddity or some rules controversy.
US Open 1st Round Aussie Tee Times
Round One Tee Times (Wisconsin USA time, AEST)
12.30pm 3.30am 10th Wade Ormsby (AUS), Oliver Bekker (RSA), Kyle Thompson (USA)
1.14pm 4.14am 1st Marc Leishman (AUS), Pat Perez (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)
1.25pm 4.25am 10thNick Flanagan (AUS), Richie Ramsay (SCO), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
1.36pm 4.36am 1st Bubba Watson (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), Sergio Garcia (ESP)
2.09pm 5.09am 1st Jason Day (AUS), Justin Rose (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR) –
2017 US Open Leaderboard
2017 US Open Australian TV Times
Erin Hills Video Preview (Holes 1-9)
Erin Hills Course Preview (Holes 10-18)
US Open Aussie Form Guide
Jason Day:
World ranking: 3
Number of tournaments played this year: 11
Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 15 May 2016 – THE PLAYERS Championship
How he got in the field: Winning the PGA Championship in 2015
Record at The U.S.Open:
2011 – 2
2012 – T59
2013 – T2
2014 – T4
2015 – T9
2016 – T8
Adam Scott:
World ranking: 12
Number of tournaments played this year: 9 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: tied 6th THE PLAYERS Championship
Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship
How he got in the field: Winning The Masters in 2013
Record at The U.S. Open:
2002 – MC
2003 – MC
2004 – MC
2005 – T28
2006 – T21
2007 – MC
2008 – T26
2009 – T36
2010 – MC
2011 – MC
2012 – T15
2013 – T45
2014 – T9
2015 – T4
2016 – T18
Marc Leishman:
World ranking: 35
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 1st – Arnold Palmer Invitational
Last victory: 19 March 2017 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA TOUR
How he got in the field: Top-60 in the Official World Golf Rankings as of 22 May 2017
Record at The U.S. Open:
2010 – MC
2011 – T51
2012 – DNP
2013 – MC
2014 – DNP
2015 – MC
2016 – T18
Wade Ormsby:
World ranking: 452
Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (European Tour)
2 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)
Best finish this year: 8th ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth
Last victory: 7 April 2013 – Panasonic Open India – Asian Tour
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying via Walton Heath Golf Club
Record at The U.S. Open: Has not played before
Nick Flanagan:
World ranking: 1927
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 1 (Web.com Tour)
Best finish this year: MC – BMW Charity Pro-Am
Last victory: 20 May 2012 – BMW Charity Pro-Am – Web.com Tour
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
2004 – MC