FourStar Golf Cruiser … now an even better way to get around the course

GOLFERS will do just about anything to continue playing their favourite game and one of the very good choices for older players experiencing some injury or mobility issues is a single seat electric cruiser.
The FourStar Golf Cruiser, which has recently undergone a number of enhancements, is one such vehicle and is one of the most popular options for those needing a bit of help getting around the course.
Designed and built with golf in mind, the FourStar Cruiser is small, nimble, light and powerful and allows golfers to cruise around the course with ease and comfort.
Golfers can remain mobile and increase their speed of play. A big benefit is that being a single seater a golfer can concentrate on playing their own ball. You’re not in a cart zig zagging all over the course looking for another’s ball. (It can be even worse if you’re on a course that restricts double seater carts to designated pathways and you’re having to walk back and forth from balls with three clubs in hand because you’re not sure of the distance.)
ASG pays regularly with a couple of older golfers who have purchased FourStar Cruisers in recent years and both are delighted with their vehicles. One had knee surgery that threatened his playing future while the other had some overall health issues that made some sort of motorised transport solution a must.
We were amazed that one of our playing partners was able to fit his cruiser, with the help of just a couple of ramps, into the back of what is only a relatively small-sized station wagon.
The other only lives 500 metres or so from the course so it’s just a matter of out of the garage and down the footpath to the club. None of that time consuming and annoying packing and unpacking of golf clubs. The cruisers can also be transported easily by a Tilt-Carrier, Aluminium ramps or trailer.
Once at the course the FourStar Golf Cruiser is a breeze to operate. They’re actually fun to ride so you don’t really need an extra reason to add one to your golf game other than to increase overall enjoyment. We all know that as you get on a bit the fresher your feel the better you play.
Features Include:
- Extremely low maintenance and low operating & recharging costs.
- Zero pollution & quiet operation.
- Wide wheels/tires. No golf course or lawn damage.
- Front & rear shock absorbers with new Fish-tail seats for extra ride comfort.
- New helical cut gears for smooth and quiet operation.
- Delivery Australia-Wide, with a full range of spare parts and optional extras.
- Distributor/Dealer network for all parts, servicing and maintenance needs.
- Powerful electric motor: 1000w, 36V, low noise.
- Forward and reverse with 2 speed shift, for walking and fairway speeds.
- Climbing angle: 25 degrees.
- Re-charging time: 6 – 8 hours.
- Driving time: 5-6 hours after a full charge, or 36 holes of golf.
- Foldable for car storage and transport.[133 cm L x 86 cm W x 56 cm H when folded]
- 106 kg Golf Cruiser weight.
- Transmission via steel sprocket and chain drive.
- Maximum load of rider & golf equipment, 150 kg.
- Rear hydraulic disc brake and locking handbrake.
- Latest sealed gel batteries [36V 6 pcs of 12V 20AH].
- A variety of colours: Black, Blue, White, Red, Green, Orange, Silver.
NEW QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS FOR SPRING 2016
The company says over the past four years some 30 quality and performance improvements have been made to the FourStar Golf Cruiser (including Japanese quality, quiet, lubrication free bearings, motorcycle drive chain, dirt guard, gearbox, helical drive gears among others).
As of September 2016 new models will also have the following major enhancements:
- Battery Charger
A new Power Focusing Technology Smart Charger, is now available and is made especially for the FourStar Golf Cruiser. It will be standard equipment on all new golf cruisers from September 2016.
It offers automatic sensing of the state of charge of the batteries, and can be left on indefinitely to charge the batteries and maintain them in tiptop condition. This will also take the guesswork out maintaining the batteries, extending their life, and avoid under or overcharging them. It also eliminates the need for a timer switch and/or monitoring the batteries being charged.
- Electrical Controller
In addition to the new battery charger, all FourStar Golf Cruisers will be fitted with Curtis Controllers from spring 2016. Curtis are the world leading brand of electrical controller, and apart from reliability and widely recognised quality, they will offer automatic down-hill braking, increasing safety and vehicle control, and reducing brake pad wear.
Contact Electric Vehicles Oceania
For more information on the FourStar Golf Cruiser visit the website of Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania here
Also have a look at the video below, which we should point out features the UK version of the FourStar. For Australian inquiries click the above link.
Visit Electric Vehicles Oceania, dvn Lordco (Australia) Pty Ltd
The company has moved to new premises in 2017:
Electric Vehicles Oceania, dvn Lordco (Australia) Pty Ltd
Coopers Park
Unit 9 185 Briens Rd, Northmead
NSW 2152 Australia
Ph: 612 8897 5374
FourStar Golf Cruiser Video
(This video features English versions of the Cruiser but are basically similar models with some varying features.)
Dear Sir I have a i M4 Mono Cruiser Golf Buggy in need of repair could you please help me in finding a repairer in Melbourne. Vic. My name in Julie on 9436 5169 Thank you.
Julie, Thanks for your comment re your i-M4 Mono Cruiser Golf Buggy.
UPDATE 8/6/17: The original advice we offered to Julie about the
i-M4 Mono Cruiser distributor is now out of date.
These buggies are now sold and serviced by Electric Vehicles Oceania
We’ll have a story on the i-M4 Cruisers soon
ASG
Hi I’m after a golf cruiser do you have a business in Perth where I can obtain one and the cost please cheers Trevor
Trevor,
Contact John and his team at EVO http://www.electricvehiclesoceania.com.au/contact-us/
Hi There, i just recently acquired a secondhand fourstar golf trike. I tested it on the course not long ago and it started to show low battery sign around the 14th hole. Could you please advised all the possible reasons why that could happen? I did charge it fully prior – im a heavy person so i think i take it to its maximum capacity of 150kg including the bag – i didn’t turn it off to look for my ball or to take my shot – i used it on high the whole time. Just want to make sure I’ve ruled everything out before i replace the batteries.
Hi Daniel,
Thanks for the comment. We’ll let the FourStar Golf Cruiser experts at Electric Vehicles Oceania know about your experience and they will no doubt get back to you directly with some advice.
Brian
For Julie regarding the I-M4 Golf buggy, we can supply them here and via our Victorian distributors, along with parts and service work. Please call John Lord on 0417 679 398
For Daniel and his secondhand fourstar golf trike low battery problem, we could test and check the current and voltage of the batteries if you can get to us easily in Northmead (near Parramatta), but if not your local battery shop could test them for you. There’s also a lot of good technical information on the trikes here: electricvehiclesoceania.com.au/products/fourstar/fourstar-owner-information
The main thing is to always keep your batteries in a charged state, ie. not discharged, and don’t overcharge them either. For this we have recently introduced a “Smart” charger and small wiring loom adaptor. Any othe help needed, please call Toby Lord on 0401 500 440
Is there any distributor in the United States?
No US distributor, sorry, but if you want one we can supply it,
Contact tobias@lordco.net.au and/or see our website electricvehiclesoceania.com.au
Thanks for responding and clearing that up Tobias.
I have a golf trike and I have the problem that when I get home I am chaffed on the inside of my legs, like I have been horse riding all day. Is there a seat, either original or aftermarket that is adaptable to purchase to fit over/on the existing seat?
Also where is a service point in Brisbane?
Hope you can help.
Thanks
Chaffed
Chris,
I’ll draw the attention of the people at EVO to your comment and no doubt they will get back to you.
Regards,
Brian
Hi Chris,
You’re in luck. We have lambs wool seat covers available which should do the trick. Please give me a call on 0417 679 398. John Lord. And yes we have a Gold Coast distributor.
Have bought a second or perhaps third hand Fourstar Elite Trike & find it veers to left need to have it seen to but don’t know anyone, am at West Wallsend Newcastle area postcode 2286
Hi Wilma,
Please call Kerrigan.
Newcastle/Forster/Gosford,
Kerrigan O’Neill. m: 0467 394 401
w: Electric Vehicles Newcastle
Hi Brian
I’m just wondering if you can help me with my 2015 golf cruiser. It shines really loud while on high gear. I’ve replaced the oil of the gearbox but still the whining still there. Thanks
Hi Brian
I also have the same problem on my 2015,replaced all bearings as advised by John Lord,new oil still extremely noisey,am reluctant to buy new replacement as problem may happen again.
Thanks
Dear Anton/No phone number/No email,
Please contact Tobias Lord at Electric Vehicles Oceania on 0401 500 440, Sounds like you may need a new motor/gearbox unit.
hi
my golf cruiser is cutting out when i go up a hill, but once it gets to the flat ground its ok can you pleas help?
Adrian, the best idea is to contact the team at EVO
Electric Vehicles Oceania, dvn Lordco (Australia) Pty Ltd
Coopers Park, Unit 9/185 Briens Rd
Northmead, NSW 2152 Australia.
Phone: [+612] 8897 5374
Email: info@lordco.net.au
FREE CALL: 1800 940 512
Brien I am looking to buy a Four star golf cruiser and would like to know is there any Golf Clubs on Mid North Coast that rent them to play golf. Just to try before buying. Also is it true that since 2016 the Contoller and the battery life have improved.
Hi Allan, there have been a number of significant enhancements to the cruisers in the last few years. For your needs best to contact the experts at EVO (contacts listed above). Phone [+612] 8897 5374 | FREE CALL! 1800 940 512
Thanks, Brian.
Allan, if you could let me know your phone number I’ll give you a call, or you can call me directly on 0417 679 398. You can check out our website at http://www.electricvehiclesoceania.com.au too.
Regards John Lord EVO-Lordco.