Golf: What’s On This Week

THE first full field US PGA TOUR event for the year is the Sony Open in Hawaii while the European Tour also tees off with Rory McIlroy heading the South African Open.
In form 47 year old Aussie Rod Pampling will be joined at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu by compatriots Marc Leishman, John Senden, Cameron Smith, Greg Chalmers, Steven Bowditch and Cameron Percy for the US TOUR event.
Featured golfers include top ranked Jordan Spieth, two-time winner Jimmy Walker and Hideki Matsuyama, who has four wins and two runners-up in his last six worldwide appearances.
Defending champion is Argentinian Fabian Gomez, who beat Brandt Snedeker in a playoff for an unexpected victory last year.
Rory McIlroy heads SA Open
The European Tour begins its year with a very big drawcard in world No.2 Rory McIlroy heading the field at the Glendower Golf Club.
“There are a lot of good players this week,” 27 year old McIlroy said before the event.
“Brandon Stone and Andy Sullivan obviously have a bit of form round here and then you just never rule out guys like Ernie (Els) and Retief (Goosen).
Brett Rumford is the only Aussie participant.
Champions Tour celebrity charity event
The regular Champions Tour season begins later in January but as a precursor this week plays the second annual Diamond Resorts Invitational, which benefits Florida Hospital for Children and features Champions Tour professionals competing alongside sports and entertainment celebrities.
US PGA TOUR
Sony Open in Hawaii
12 – 15 January
Waialae CC, Honolulu, HI, USA
Defending Champion: Fabian Gomez
Prizemoney: US$5,800,000
LIVE Fox Sports Coverage from Friday 11am to 2.30pm
PGA TOUR Champions
Diamond Resorts Invitational
13 – 15 January
Tranquilo GC at Four Seasons, Orlando, FL, USA
Defending Champion: Duffy Waldorf
Prizemoney: $755,000
European Tour
BMW SA Open hosted by City of Ekurhuleni
12 – 15 January
Glendower GC, City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa
Defending Champion: Brandon Stone
Prizemoney: ZAR15,000,000
LIVE Fox Sports Coverage from 7pm Thursday
Asian Tour
Qualifying School Final Stage presented by Sports Authority of Thailand
11 – 14 January
Suvarnabhumi Golf & Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand
PGA Pro-Am Series
YPA Real Estate Safety Beach Pro-Am
14 January
Safety Beach Country Club Safety Beach
Defending Champion: Ashley Hall
Prizemoney: $11,000
LPGA
No event
