Golf: What’s On This Week

Includes Leaderboards and TV Times

THE first full field US PGA TOUR event for the year is the Sony Open in Hawaii while the European Tour also tees off with Rory McIlroy heading the South African Open.

In form 47 year old Aussie Rod Pampling will be joined at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu by compatriots Marc Leishman, John Senden, Cameron Smith, Greg Chalmers, Steven Bowditch and Cameron Percy for the US TOUR event.

Featured golfers include top ranked Jordan Spieth, two-time winner Jimmy Walker and Hideki Matsuyama, who has four wins and two runners-up in his last six worldwide appearances.

Defending champion is Argentinian Fabian Gomez, who beat Brandt Snedeker in a playoff for an unexpected victory last year.

Rory McIlroy heads SA Open

The European Tour begins its year with a very big drawcard in world No.2 Rory McIlroy heading the field at the Glendower Golf Club.

“There are a lot of good players this week,” 27 year old McIlroy said before the event.

“Brandon Stone and Andy Sullivan obviously have a bit of form round here and then you just never rule out guys like Ernie (Els) and Retief (Goosen).

Brett Rumford is the only Aussie participant.

Champions Tour celebrity charity event

The regular Champions Tour season begins later in January but as a precursor this week plays the second annual Diamond Resorts Invitational, which benefits Florida Hospital for Children and features Champions Tour professionals competing alongside sports and entertainment celebrities.

 

More events, details and leaderboard links below.

 

US PGA TOUR

Sony Open in Hawaii

12 – 15 January

Waialae CC, Honolulu, HI, USA
Defending Champion: Fabian Gomez
Prizemoney: US$5,800,000

LIVE Fox Sports Coverage from  Friday 11am to 2.30pm

Tee Times |Leaderboard

PGA TOUR Champions

Diamond Resorts Invitational

13 – 15 January

Tranquilo GC at Four Seasons, Orlando, FL, USA
Defending Champion: Duffy Waldorf
Prizemoney: $755,000

Tee times | Leaderboard

European Tour

BMW SA Open hosted by City of Ekurhuleni

12 – 15 January

Glendower GC, City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa
Defending Champion: Brandon Stone
Prizemoney: ZAR15,000,000

LIVE Fox Sports Coverage from 7pm Thursday

Tee times | Leaderboard

Asian Tour

Qualifying School Final Stage presented by Sports Authority of Thailand

11 – 14 January

Suvarnabhumi Golf & Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

Tee Times |Leaderboard

 

PGA Pro-Am Series

YPA Real Estate Safety Beach Pro-Am

14 January

Safety Beach Country Club Safety Beach
Defending Champion: Ashley Hall
Prizemoney: $11,000

Tee Times | Leaderboard

 

LPGA

No event

 Leaderboard

 

 

 

 
 

