New drone footage of Nullarbor Links: The world’s longest golf course

TIRED of playing the same old 18 holes every week? This amazing drone footage of the world’s longest golf course – which spans 1,365km and takes four days to complete – might inspire you to get out and about.

Nullarbor Links is an 18-hole, par 72 golf course that traverses the Eyre Highway through some spectacularly rough terrain from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Ceduna in South Australia.

And whilst the course may be long – and a little arid on some holes between tee and green – at least there aren’t many hills!

The Nullarbor Links course is popular with travellers, tourists and truckers alike.

Golfers must travel down the Eyre to play one hole associated with towns and roadhouses along the way with the greens surrounded by rugged outback desert.

The par-72 course was dreamed up by Alf Caputo, a Kalgoorlie local who set about marrying his love for rural Australia and golf in 2004.

“We wanted to offer a showcase of Australiana,” the 66 year old Caputo says. “Something driving down the Nullarbor to slow down and take notice of the stunning scenery.

“You get an idea of Australia’s lifestyle in the outback, you get fishing, mining, farming, indigenous tribes: you can’t play on a course like this anywhere else in the world.

“Some of the holes are in some very interesting locations. For instance, one of them in the middle of a sheep station.”

Caputo, who acts as course manager says local wildlife – like snakes – don’t really bother players, and efforts are made to reciprocate.

One of the rule is that you must tee up on the fairways, because the terrain is very fragile. Our golfers are very creative: some of them tee up on Coke bottles.

“This actually doubles up as a bonus by making it easier to play.

“They’re everywhere: there’s kangaroos, emus, snakes, lizards and eagles. Sometimes the eagles and crows swoop down and steal a ball.

“We do promote to wear shoes and long trousers on the course. No one has been bitten yet.”

More information at the Nullarbor Links website