Kevin Na shows just how thick the rough is for the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills … and Lee Westwood loses his caddie in it

ADAM SCOTT recently appealed to the USGA to make playing conditions a little more reasonable at the upcoming US Open at Erin Hills but this video shows a very less than impressed Kevin Na demonstrating just how impenetrable the rough is.

The Erin Hills layout in Wisconsin is said to have some of the widest fairways in US Open history and obviously somewhere near the middle of the fairway on every hole is the place to be.

One US golf writer said he hoped the Open was not decided by a lost ball coming down the stretch. That would add to the many controversies plaguing the Open in recent times.

Maybe Scott had a very good point – that hinging everything on the course not conceding better than par is not the be all and end all of staging a successful major.

“Let’s just have something that’s a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal,” Scott said ahead of the event.

The last “new” course to host a US Open was Chambers Bay, a course many pros said was not fit for tournament play.

“The ball is in their court. Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint,” Scott continued. “If their major pinnacle event requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn’t set a good example.”

There’s also another video below from Lee Westwood and his caddie that further demonstrates the point.

Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable. BTW never found the ball. So don’t hit it in there lol. straight hitters have a chance! #usopen #erinhills #mikedavis #lostball #usga A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Lee Westwood loses his ball …. and his caddie in the Erin Hills rough