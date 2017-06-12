2017 US Open Australian TV Times

THE 2017 US Open takes place at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin, this week and Fox Sports will have full television coverage of what should be a fascinating event.

Erin Hills is a very linksy looking course, basically built to host the Open, but has very generous fairways that are going to encourage the big hitters like defending champion Dustin Johnson and Aussie hopefuls Jason Day and Adam Scott.

There is some very long and punishing rough though and the course architects were sprouting the extensive and “erratic” shaped greenside bunkering as potentially very penalising defences. Wind could also be a big factor.

To catch all the live US Open golf coverage in Australia you’re going to have to get up in the wee small hours (AEST) with the telecast beginning at 3am Friday and running till 11am.

The other Aussies taking part are Marc Leishman, Nick Flanagan and Wade Ormsby.

2017 US Open live TV coverage on FoxSports (All times Australian EST)

Round 1, Friday June 16: 3:00am – 11:00am

Round 2, Saturday June 17: 3:00am – 11:00am

Round 3, Sunday June 18: 3:00am – 10:00am

Round 4, Monday June 21: 3:00am – 8:30am

US Open Fox Sports Promo Video