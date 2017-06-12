Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

2017 US Open Australian TV Times

Posted on 12 June 2017. Tags:

THE 2017 US Open takes place at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin, this week and Fox Sports will have full television coverage of what should be a fascinating event.

Erin Hills is a very linksy looking course, basically built to host the Open, but has very generous fairways that are going to encourage the big hitters like defending champion Dustin Johnson and Aussie hopefuls Jason Day and Adam Scott.

There is some very long and punishing rough though and the course architects were sprouting the extensive and “erratic” shaped greenside bunkering as potentially very penalising defences. Wind could also be a big factor.

To catch all the live US Open golf coverage in Australia you’re going to have to get up in the wee small hours (AEST) with the telecast beginning at 3am Friday and running till 11am.

The other Aussies taking part are Marc Leishman, Nick Flanagan and Wade Ormsby.

2017 US Open live TV coverage on FoxSports (All times Australian EST)

Round 1, Friday June 16: 3:00am – 11:00am

Round 2, Saturday June 17: 3:00am – 11:00am

Round 3, Sunday June 18: 3:00am – 10:00am

Round 4, Monday June 21: 3:00am – 8:30am

 

US Open Fox Sports Promo Video

Related Post

2012 US Open first round carnage
Scott: so far so good at 2013 US Open
2016 US Open: Australian TV Times
US Open Reports
Share

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
View all posts by Brian O'Hare

Leave a Reply

ASG Newsletter

ASG 180 Square

Sign up to receive our free newsletters --------- Click Here

Follow ASG on Social Media

Search ASG Content with Google

Custom Search

Follow ASG on Twitter

Ausoom banner_2015 300
Featured in Alltop