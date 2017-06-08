Categorized | Equipment, Featured, Instruction

Older golfers: Shorten your backswing. Iron tips from David Leadbetter

Posted on 08 June 2017. Tags: , , ,

THIS golf iron video swing tip from legendary golf coach David Leadbetter is a bit of a shameless plug for the very interesting new Callaway Epic irons, but none-the-less is very topical for all of those who tend to overdo it in the backswing.

I can certainly put my hand up as needing constant reminders that shortening the backswing always seems to provide instant benefit to iron shot accuracy – and usually actually increases distance.

Way back in 2008 we published this related and relevant article from Top 50 LPGA Teaching Professional Lynn Bernadettway about senior golfer flexibility. Less is More: Senior Golfer Flexibility

 

Related Post

When a (not so) young man’s thoughts turn to …. go...
Ever wondered just how good a golfer you could be ...
Find those lost golf balls
Concourse Golf buggy CBM3 – simple, innovative, c...
Share

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
View all posts by Brian O'Hare

Leave a Reply

ASG Newsletter

ASG 180 Square

Sign up to receive our free newsletters --------- Click Here

Follow ASG on Social Media

Search ASG Content with Google

Custom Search

Follow ASG on Twitter

Ausoom banner_2015 300
Featured in Alltop