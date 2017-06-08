Older golfers: Shorten your backswing. Iron tips from David Leadbetter

THIS golf iron video swing tip from legendary golf coach David Leadbetter is a bit of a shameless plug for the very interesting new Callaway Epic irons, but none-the-less is very topical for all of those who tend to overdo it in the backswing.

I can certainly put my hand up as needing constant reminders that shortening the backswing always seems to provide instant benefit to iron shot accuracy – and usually actually increases distance.

Way back in 2008 we published this related and relevant article from Top 50 LPGA Teaching Professional Lynn Bernadettway about senior golfer flexibility. Less is More: Senior Golfer Flexibility