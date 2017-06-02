Fancy you’re good enough for a crack at a spot in the 2017 NSW Senior Open

GOLFERS aged over 50 now have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the innovative new NSW Senior Open that will see talented amateurs playing alongside some of the legends of Australian professional golf.

The inaugural running of the NSW Senior Open will be at the revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury in November but before that there are a number of senior amateur qualifying events that should get the competitive juices flowing.

On the professional side the NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship will be a prestige new event on the PGA Legends Tour that already has confirmed starts from players including Peter Senior, Ian Baker-Finch, Craig Parry, Peter O’Malley, Rodger Davis, Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and Wayne Grady.

For amateurs the 54 hole championship, run at the Peter Thomson designed Thurgoona course from November 2 – 4, will be a great opportunity to play alongside some of golf’s best.

There will be a series of amateur qualifying events with the highest placed player (who has not already qualified) at each event receiving automatic entry to the 2017 NSW Senior Championship

Entrants must be 50 years of age by the start of the NSW Senior Open Championship – Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.

The qualifying events include the following (Which are also Senior Order of Merit events):

Manly Golf Club Senior Open Info

* Note that a minimum of 5 qualifying spots will be available at the Monash Senior Masters