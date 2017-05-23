Greg Norman back on crutches … and showing off his buff 62 year old body

I’VE had a few golfing friends hobbling around on crutches recently after knee operations, but I don’t seem to recall seeing any of them following the example set by Greg Norman in a video he shared on social media.

The Shark apparently injured his leg playing tennis but is obviously not one to just sit on the couch recuperating. After tearing a ligament in his left leg medico’s put him in a cast so the muscles would remain immobile for six weeks.

The 62 year old promptly incorporated the crutches and walking boot into his daily exercise routine, and we can only hope there isn’t some sort of an escalated response from fellow serial exercise fanatic Gary Player [See: Don’t look now but Gary Player is nude]

The exercise inspiration is one thing but the lack of a shirt is another issue.

“Just had to improvise,” Norman’s Instagram post reads.