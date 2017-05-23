Langer ties Nicklaus record with 8th senior major victory and vies for 9th this week

THE Bernhard Langer train keeps rolling on with the 59 year old winning his second straight Regions Tradition title to match Jack Nicklaus’ record eight senior major titles.

Langer shot a final round 8-under 64 to win by five strokes after starting the day two shy of the lead, the first time he has had to come from behind to win a major.

He started the weekend at what is the first of five major championships on the US Champions Tour with a six stroke deficit.

“Yeah, that’s pretty neat,” Langer said of pulling even with the Nicklaus record.

“Not many people can say they match Jack Nicklaus in anything. To have won as many majors on this tour as he has is outstanding obviously and a thrill for me.

“I’m still way behind on the regular tour, though, in majors.”

Langer’s win at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, was his 31st on the senior tour.

He’ll have a chance to bump up both stats this week when the year’s second major, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship takes place at the National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

The Senior PGA is the only senior major Langer has yet to win, giving him a chance to also become the first player to win all five current majors.

“It is the one that has eluded me, for whatever reason,” he said. “I’ll give it my best shot.”

Langer has just two regular majors, the US Masters in 1985 and 1993, won three times on the US PGA TOUR and 42 times on the European Tour, the second best of all time.

Langer’s 8th Senior Major Victory: Video Highlights