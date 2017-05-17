Jarrod Lyle excited to be in the Aussie outback for WA PGA Championship

WITH his days on the US tour at least on hold Jarrod Lyle is excited to be in the Aussie outback this week for the 2017 WA PGA Championship.

The opportunity to play a tournament in one of the unique locations the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia visits was a big draw card for the 35 year old Lyle.

“I haven’t played a lot of golf in WA during my career, so this was a good opportunity to come and do something different,” said Lyle.

“To come to Kalgoorlie, a place I have never been to, a place I never knew if I would get to; having this tournament here and my being back in Australia at the same time too, is the reason I am here.

“I have never been in Australia when the WA PGA has been on and now I am not travelling, it’s nice to come to places like this, experience something new and play golf tournaments.”

Lyle still has great vigour for golf and being away from the US PGA TOUR has renewed his passion for competing.

“I still love playing golf, now with my schedule being more limited than it used to be, I am actually turning up to tournaments excited to be playing,” he said.

“I spent last week playing a few pro-ams up around Perth and Geraldton. I was lucky enough to shoot a decent score and win one.”

Before checking out the town and the Super Pit Kalgoorlie is renowned for, Lyle was impressed with the back-9 holes of the Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

“I really enjoyed it, standing on the 10th tee, you look down the fairway and you can see grass and red dirt, it’s visually very nice, very pretty to look at.

“So far I am really impressed with the golf course.”

It’s a course that is reminiscent of those he played in America, including the TPC Scottsdale which hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open where Lyle famously recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th stadium hole.

“It is very similar to Phoenix and that area; where it’s fairway, a little bit of rough and then just goes straight into desert and rocks,” added Lyle.

“The good thing about over there and here is; if you do hit it off the fairway you are able to get it out of there and hit a decent shot.

“It’s not too punishing, unless you start hitting it way wide under the trees. It is a great golf course and I think I am going to really enjoy my time here,” added Lyle, who has never received a prize for any of his six career aces.

If he managed the feat this week there are a plethora of prizes on offer including a share of a million Qantas points, a gold nugget worth $50,000 and a Subaru Outback also valued at $50,000.

The TX Civil & Logistis WA PGA Championship will be played from 18-21 May at the Kalgoorlie Golf Course with the field vying for a prize purse of AU$110,000.

The defending champion is Stephen Dartnall

The winner will receive Official World Golf Ranking Points and become fully exempt on to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia until the end of the 2018 season.

