At the Sawgrass 17th Segio shows how to deal with a crappy putting day; Scott shows what not to so if you’re leading THE PLAYERS

PLAYERS LEADERBOARD

THERE was a big turnaround at the iconic par three 17th island green at the TPC Sawgrass, with Adam Scott leading THE PLAYERS 1st round by a stroke at 6-under and Masters champion Sergio Garcia languishing at 3-over.

In his first appearance since his breakthrough win at the Masters a month ago the Spaniard was not having a good round, particularly with his putting.

Teeing off first, Garcia aced the hole to the delight of the big Thursday crowd. It was the 8th ace at the hole.

After congratulating his playing partner Scott teed up next …. His wedge shot hit the green but spun back to find the water.

The result: a 1 for Garcia, a 5 for Scott.

Things didn’t improve for the Aussie on the par four 18th hole. Avoiding the water all down the left of the hole, he put his tee shot way right and then attempting a miraculous recovery shot found the drink.

The result: Garcia 4, Scott 6.

Sergio Garcia Sawgrass 17th Hole-in-One Video

PLAYERS LEADERBOARD