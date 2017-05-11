Categorized | Featured, Travel/RE

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Think Golf

THE secret to buying a great Mother’s Day gift is to get something you can participate in yourself.

If you’re a male and you’re getting something for the mum (or mums) in your life – and unless you particularly love wearing pink fluffy slippers – there are many good golfing options.

Many mums of course are very good at pointing out the exact item they want from the local golf shop. Or there’s always gift cards so mum can choose that special item at their leisure.

Then there’s another idea of shouting mum a round of golf at a premier course, or even better, a short golf getaway.

If you are in the vicinity, the people from Coastal Golf Victoria have suggested a couple of options from their ‘Stay & Play’ golf packages to the  Bellarine Peninsula.

Treat Mum to an overnight golf holiday at The Sands, Torquay
 
Package includes:

  • 1 night stay at The Sands, Torquay (pictured above)
  • Full buffet breakfast
  • 18 holes at The Sands
  • 18 holes at 13th Beach Golf Links

Golf includes motorised cart.

From $289pp

Twin share studio room.
 
 
A perfect Mother’s Day gift to the Bellarine Peninsula

Package includes:

  • 2 night stay at The Woods, Ocean Grove
  • 18 holes at 13th Beach Golf Links
  • 18 holes at Curlewis Golf Club

Golf includes motorised cart.

From $396pp

Based on 2 couple stay
 
More information at Coastal Golf Victoria

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
