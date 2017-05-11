Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Think Golf

THE secret to buying a great Mother’s Day gift is to get something you can participate in yourself.

If you’re a male and you’re getting something for the mum (or mums) in your life – and unless you particularly love wearing pink fluffy slippers – there are many good golfing options.

Many mums of course are very good at pointing out the exact item they want from the local golf shop. Or there’s always gift cards so mum can choose that special item at their leisure.

Then there’s another idea of shouting mum a round of golf at a premier course, or even better, a short golf getaway.

If you are in the vicinity, the people from Coastal Golf Victoria have suggested a couple of options from their ‘Stay & Play’ golf packages to the Bellarine Peninsula.

Treat Mum to an overnight golf holiday at The Sands, Torquay



Package includes:

1 night stay at The Sands, Torquay (pictured above)

Full buffet breakfast

18 holes at The Sands

18 holes at 13th Beach Golf Links

Golf includes motorised cart.

From $289pp

Twin share studio room.

