Aussies finish runner-up at inaugural GolfSixes

THE Australian team of Scott Hend and Sam Brazel have been defeated by Denmark in the final of the inaugural GolfSixes event at the Centurion Club in England on the weekend.

The European Tour was breaking new ground in St Albans with teams from 16 countries starting the innovative two day event and battling it out first in a group stage and then a knockout over six holes in greensomes.

By Sunday evening only two teams remained and it was Thorbjørn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard who took home the trophy after a hard fought win over the Aussies in front of an excitable and large crowd.

As well as the unusual format itself the tournament featured entrance music, pyrotechnics and other innovations to help get spectators and viewers involved.

“A tad disappointing but Denmark played well and putted the last few holes a little better than us and they deserved the win,” Hend said afterwards.

“It’s a great week for everybody. The kids are fantastic. It’s great to see so many kids kicking around, sliding down the hills and having fun on the golf course. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brazel added: “It was awesome to be part of it. Centurion put a great event on. To the members, the guests, the fans, it’s been fantastic.”

For the big hitting Olesen it was his second team win for Denmark in six months after his victory at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf alongside Søren Kjeldsen at Kingston Heath last November.

“It’s gone pretty well for me in team events recently,” Olseensaid. “I don’t know if I’m a lucky charm. I feel like I’ve had good partners, as well.

“I was hoping for a win but Lucas played great, especially these last six holes. I was struggling a little bit.

“It’s been fantastic. Team Denmark has got a lot of support so we’re really happy with that.

“It’s been a very intense couple of days. Feels like you’ve played 72 holes or even more. Six holes, it’s very intense match play, playing only six holes and every shot really counts.”