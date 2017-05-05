Presidents Cup returns to Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – Tournament officials announced that the Presidents Cup will once again return to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club when the event takes center stage in 2019. The return to the State of Victoria, Australia, will mark the third time in the biennial event’s 25-year history.

The Presidents Cup was previously held in Melbourne in 1998 and 2011, also at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club. No other international venue has hosted a Presidents Cup more than once. Melbourne also holds the distinction as the site of the lone International Team’s victory in 1998, which saw Peter Thomson’s International Team defeat Jack Nicklaus’ U.S. Team 20.5 to 11.5. In 2011, Fred Couples led the U.S. Team to a 19-15 win over Greg Norman and the Internationals.

“We’re thrilled to once again be returning to the prestigious and storied Royal Melbourne Golf Club,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our history there speaks volumes about not only the course and its ability to host world-class competitions, but also the surrounding area in Melbourne as a destination for our fans and players. With so many great courses in the Sandbelt, we were not short on choice when it came to selecting a championship-tested venue. Returning to such a storied course for this event, especially as both teams have been victorious there, is a special privilege and sets both teams up for an even playing field to break the tie.”

The oldest golf club in Australia, The Royal Melbourne Golf Club was founded in 1891 and moved to its current location in 1926, becoming the anchor of what is now known as the Sandbelt.

The gem of Australian golf, The Royal Melbourne Golf Club has two courses, both ranked in the World’s Top 100, and designed by the legendary Alister MacKenzie. In 1959, in order to host the first of many international tournaments, 12 holes of the West Course and six from the East Course were combined to create what is known as the Composite Course, which also hosted the 2013 World Cup of Golf, won by Jason Day and Adam Scott.

“Royal Melbourne is delighted to be chosen to host the 2019 Presidents Cup,” said David Thomas, Captain of Royal Melbourne Golf Club. “It is a prestigious international tournament featuring many of the very best golfers in the world. Past encounters have invariably included many fine matches, with players from both teams displaying finely honed golfing skills and exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship in a team environment. Our Club looks forward to some excellent golf being played by both teams on our renowned Composite Course.”

As the event visits the coastal capital of the Southeast Australian state of Victoria, those visiting can expect to find its sporting culture prominently on display. The city of Melbourne has had a strong history of hosting major international sporting events including the 1956 Summer Olympics, 2006 Commonwealth Games, Formula One and the Grand Slam of tennis’ Australian Open.

“We look forward to the President’s Cup returning to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019,” said State of Victoria Minister of Tourism and Major Events, John Eren. “No other city outside the United States has hosted it more than once – it’s a badge we’ll wear with honour. This is a flagship date on the sports calendar, and there’s no better place for it than the city that does the big events best. Thousands of travelers will come to Melbourne, keeping our businesses busy and our economy strong, while showcasing our state to millions more on television.”

For more information, or to learn more about the Presidents Cup, visit presidentscup.com. Dates for the 2019 event will be announced at a later time.

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup, a team match play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top golfers – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – is held every two years, and since 1996 has alternated between United States and international venues. The Presidents Cup was developed to give the world’s best non- European players an opportunity to compete in international team match-play competition. The U.S. Team has won nine of the 11 previous Presidents Cups, and the only outright win by the International Team came at the 1998 event in Melbourne. A historic 17-17 tie came in 2003 when the event was held in South Africa.



The Presidents Cup is a unique golf event in that there is no purse or prize money; instead, each player, captain and captain’s assistant allocates an equal portion of the funds generated to charities of his choice. Since the inception of the Presidents Cup in 1994, more than $38.4 million has been raised for charity from event proceeds. Over the past 21 years, the Presidents Cup has impacted more than 450 charities in 15 countries worldwide and 35 states in the U.S.

Media Release from the US PGA TOUR