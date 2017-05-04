David Leadbetter: How to hit a successful pitch-and-run shot

FOR the past few weeks I’ve been lucky enough to be doing some golfing on the beautiful NSW Mid North Coast at some great regional courses and whilst I’m generally happy with my game there has been one thing consistently letting me down – chipping around the greens.

Isn’t it often the way, you get your driving mostly where you want it and something else starts stuffing up.

Which is probably why this new chipping video from renowned golf coach David Leadbetter on Golf Digest caught my eye.

Leadbetter suggests the pitch-and-run is often the best option around the greens, particularly for amateurs with limited practice time, and in simple terms explains how to begin to master it.