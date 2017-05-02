Australian PGA Championship confirmed to cap off 2017 Aussie summer of golf

The 2017 Aussie summer of golf is taking shape with the announcement the Australian PGA Championship will retain its traditional end of season place on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The tournament has had a number of new initiatives in recent years to help lure golf fans and is expected to attract a quality field of local and international players when it tees off at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast from 30 November to 3 December.

That’s the week after the Australian Open in Sydney and while it will mark the end of the Aussie PGA season the co-sanctioned event will also be one of the first events of new European Tour season.

There is still no official word on whether we will have a big event in Melbourne this year, with the Australian Masters suspended last year to make way for the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath.

“The Australian PGA Championship has always been a favourite amongst the Australian players. It is a chance for our leading players to come home and celebrate the end of the season,” Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, said in a media statement this week.

“Since moving to the Gold Coast this festival atmosphere has been enhanced by a number of initiatives across the week including Cobra Puma Orange Crush Kids Day, Greg Norman Medal, the SONIQ Million Dollar Hole and live music.”

“This festival of golf has been well received by our players and the European players as well as sponsors and most importantly the fans.”

As the final event on the 2017 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule the Order of Merit champion will also be decided. In recognition of their success in the 2017 the Order of Merit winner will be rewarded with starts in international tournaments in 2018 as well as the Von Nida Medal.

Corporate hospitality packages are now available and you can contact Patrick Woods for more details on pwoods@pga.org.au or 07 5657 6107.

About the Australian PGA Championship:

Australia’s most energetic golf tournament, the Australian PGA Championship is back at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 30 November – 3 December.

A stellar list of Australian and international players from all over the globe are expected to compete for the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

The 2017 tournament will feature an array of entertainment on and off the course, but it’s the Soniq Million Dollar Hole where the tournament really comes alive. While players aim to ace their way to a big pay day, fans will be celebrating in the sun with great food, music and entertainment.

A festival of golf the Australian PGA Championship week also includes the Cobra Puma Orange Crush Kids Day, Greg Norman Medal; the Aussie PGA is where everyone plays!

The Australian PGA Championship is the PGA of Australia’s flagship event; co-sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. The tournament honour roll features an incredible list of past champions including Adam Scott (2013) Greg Chalmers (2014 & 2011), Peter Senior (2010) and Geoff Ogilvy (2008).

The Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland as well as the City of Gold Coast and Gold Coast Tourism proudly supports the Australian PGA Championship.