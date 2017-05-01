Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

Kisner’s incredible eagle chip-in (temporarily) thwarts Cam Smith’s first PGA TOUR win: Video

YOUNG Aussie golfer Cameron Smith and his partner Jonas Blixt were left stunned when America’s Kevin Kisner sunk a rocket of a chip for eagle on the 18th hole of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event to at least temporarily delay what seemed a certain first victory.

Smith, on the verge of his first ever TOUR win, had hit a sublime lofted wedge from a downhill lie in the greenside rough to a couple of feet and only a chip in by Kisner could avoid defeat.

As it turned out the 33 year old American certainly didn’t lack positive intent when he “whacked’ a chip from off the green that would have ended up in the next county if it hadn’t hit the flag and disappeared into the hole.

That sent a shocked Smith, who is having a great fortnight following his sixth placing last week, and Blixt into a sudden death playoff (Tuesday morning Australian time) with Kisner and partner Scott Brown.

The young Aussie had already endured a very long day, going into the final round bestball at the TPC Louisiana with a four stroke lead, only to see their playing partners birdie the first eight holes (Kisner birdied 2 to 7, then had another birdie on 11 before his eagle on the last).

There was also a small matter of a six and a half hour weather delay after a wild storm saw the course evacuated and many sections under water afterwards.

Kevin Kisner’s incredible hole-out forces a Monday finish at Zurich: Video Highlights

