Victorian Senior Open secure through to 2021

Yarranwonga Mulwala Resort and Black Bull Golf Club have signed on as joint host venues for the Shepparton BMW Victorian Senior Open through to 2021.

Voted best Legends Tour Pro-Am in 2016, the Shepparton BMW Victorian Senior Open has become a highlight of the Legends Tour at the unique venues.

Playing three immaculately presented golf courses with hospitality second to none, the Senior Professionals on the Legends Tour look forward to this event and now they can mark it in their diaries for the next four years.

PGA Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers said securing the future of one of the most popular events on the calendar is a great result for the Legends Tour.

“We’re very happy to have locked in a fantastic venue for the Victorian Senior Open for the next four years,” Rogers said.

“It’s always a highlight on the Legends Tour and Black Bull Golf Club, alongside Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort do a terrific job in hosting our Senior Professionals as well as showcasing the border region on the banks of the Murray River.”

Director of Golf at Black Bull Golf Club James McCully says the club is excited to extend their hosting agreement alongside the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort.

“To see the support that the Black Bull Golf Club has received from the Legends Tour for running the Shepparton BMW Victorian Senior Open we could not be happier with extending our agreement to jointly host this event with Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort till 2021,” McCully said.

Richard Hogg, CEO of the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort, echoed McCully’s sentiments and is proud to showcase their first class facilities during the Victorian Senior Open.

“We wanted to host an event that would showcase our golfing facilities, playing and non-playing including accommodation, and our region generally,” Hogg said.

“By co-hosting the event with the new Black Bull golf facility, it increases our presence as a pure golfing destination. A Legends Tour event fits perfectly with our membership where we get to mingle with profile players without the price tag.

The 2017 event saw iconic Australian names such as Rodger Davis, Peter O’Malley and Terry Price compete for the title. All players praised the courses and the organisation of the week.

Defending Champion Peter Senior is already looking forward to returning to the venues in an effort to go back-to-back in 2018.