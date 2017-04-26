NSW Open finds new home in 2017

The NSW Open Golf Championship continues its development and has found a new home for three years at the top rated Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in western Sydney.

The tournament this year will be held at the Graham Marsh designed course from November 16th to 19th, the week before the Emirates Australian Open.

“The 2017 NSW Open will once again be an ideal lead-in event for golfers immediately before the Australian Open,” Andrew Tharle, Chairman of Golf NSW said. “Fans of the sport will be treated to two weeks of world-class tournament golf in our Nation’s greatest city.”

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, acknowledged the support of the Championship from the Western Sydney community.

“In 2016, The NSW Open attracted a field of over 150 national and international competitors as well as upwards of 5000 spectators to our State and the greater Western Sydney area. This year will be no different; our goal is to ensure that the NSW Open grows and will always be a healthy and viable part of the Australian sporting Calendar,” he said.

“Golf NSW appreciates the ongoing support of the NSW Government and Destination NSW, Penrith City Council and Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club.”

Competitors in this year’s tournament will be playing for a total prize pool of a minimum of $400,000. The Champion will not only lift the Kel Nagle Cup, but he will also be exempt for the remainder of the 2017 season and the following two years on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.