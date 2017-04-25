For a golf getaway with a difference volunteer for the 2017 Fiji International

The 2017 Fiji International at Natadola Bay is one of the most picturesque venues on the Aussie pro golfing circuit and organisers are now enticing volunteers to visit “paradise” and be part of the event.

Applications for general volunteers are now being accepted for the tournament to be held on the new dates of 17-20 August.

Organisers say the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course has 14 of the 18 holes with spectacular views of the Coral Coast and volunteers will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world.

The Fiji International will provide many varied volunteer roles, regardless of your golfing experience, whether it is inside the ropes scoring for a Tour Professional to assisting at the driving range.

With only a four to six hour shifts to complete on each day of play, there is plenty of time to relax in the beautiful surroundings Fiji has to offer.

The tournament’s official hotel, the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, also provides everything needed to unwind after a day on course.

The luxury resort, last year voted one of the top-10 luxury hotels in Fiji at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards, is right next door to Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Depending on your budget and location preference, there are a number of different accommodation options with all Fiji International volunteer packages including seven nights’ accommodation and breakfast daily.

All volunteers at the Fiji International receive an official tournament uniform, lunch daily, and a gift to express the tournaments gratitude. But a key inducement is the opportunity to play Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course like a Pro on Super Monday.

The past three years the Fiji International has attracted volunteers from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji with the fun experience forging international friendships for life.

If a working holiday combined with some golf sounds like your paradise then contact Norm Emerson, Volunteer Manager on nlemerson@ozemail.com.au or visit the Volunteers page for all the Fiji International volunteer packages and details.