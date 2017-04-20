Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: April 2017

Denis Dale wraps up the national senior amateur golfing scene, with four big national events producing four different winners.

By Denis Dale

Royal Perth Senior Classic

Local favourite Paul Chappell was too good for a classy field and has won the 2017 Royal Perth Senior Classic by five shots.

After an opening round of 74 that saw Chappell trail round one leader Mark Gatty by four and Trevor Hughes by one Chappell produced the goods in the final second round and shot 72.

Chappell’s 36-hole total of 146 saw him a comfortable winner over Hughes and Gatty. South Australian visitor John Davey finished alone in fourth place ahead of Robert Gibson, Michael Dunsmore and John Banting who tied for fifth.

Leading Scores

146 Paul CHAPPELL Hartfield 74-72

151 Trevor HUGHES Hartfield 73-78, Mark GATTY Royal Perth 70-81

152 John DAVEY Tea Tree Gully 77-75

153 Robert GIBSON Joondalup 79-74, John BANTING Royal Perth 79-74, Michael DUNSMORE Hartfield 75-78

154 Dennis WARBURTON Melville Glades 75-79

155 Robin DYBECK Mt Lawley 79-76

156 Warren HOWARD Wanneroo 76-80, Timothy DEAKIN McLeod 75-81

The National Senior Masters

The final round of the 2017 edition of The National Senior Masters Championship has concluded on yet another spectacular golfing day at Cape Schanck.

More ideal conditions could not have been planned for the duration of the championship, with brilliant sunshine lighting up the undulating links across all 3 days.

Kym Olsen has secured himself the coveted Green Jacket on the Ocean Course today following a dominating display of artistry out on the links.

Using his home ground knowledge, Olsen carded 3 sub-par rounds for a record breaking 54-hole total of 5 under par which included 15 birdies in total for the championship.

The current Australian Senior Amateur champion rolled in a seven-shot victory over fellow National member Mark Limon at 2 over par. Rounding out the top 3 positions and trio of local winners at 5 over par was 2016 runner-up Simon Bracegirdle.

Nett honours was awarded to NSW visitor Rex Suckling who finished strong today with a nett 71 for a total of 1 over par.

Following a strong start on day 1, the Belmont member found the Old course a challenge yesterday but rallied home in the final round to finish a mere shot ahead of runner-up Ian Donaldson of Yering Meadows. Claiming third place on a count-back a further shot back was fellow New South Welshman Paul Dickinson of Wyong.

Across on the Moonah course in the Consolation field, the best scratch score was carded by Steven Davies with a 77 off the stick. In the nett section it was Henk Van de Ven of Howlong who enjoyed his first win in 8 years with a solid nett 70.

Shot of the day went to another ace on the par 3 hole 13th by Metropolitan’s Frank Newton, backing up the hole in one on the same hole from Rob Coxon of Green Acres in round 1.

The championship is one of three National Senior ranking events in Victoria, consistently attracting a high calibre field of the top local, interstate and international senior male players since its inception in 2010.

Leading Scores

211 Kym Olsen The National 70-71-70

218 Mark Limon The National 73-73-72

221 Simon Bracegirdle The National 71-74-76

223 Mark Abeyaratne 76-73-74

225 Greg Rhodes Coomealla 70-76-79

228 John Wheeler The National 77-75-76

230 Michael Barltrop Royal Auckland 78-76-76

231 Gordon Claney Kingston Heath 73-79-39

West Australian Senior Championship

Leading Scores

221 John Banting Royal Perth 74-74-73

231 Trevor Hughes Hartfield 78-75-78, John Davey Tea Tree Gully 76-77-78

232 Michael Dunsmore Hartfield 77-79-76

233 Paul Chappell Hartfield 78-82-73

235 Barry Squires Mandurah 77-82-76

237 John Wanless Mandurah 76-82,79, Duncan Hamilton 76-82-79

239 Mick Street Patterson River 79-85-75, Dennis Warburton Melville Glades 81-81-77

240 Richard Ferreira Cottesloe 81-79-80

241 Colin Hallam Redcliffe 78-82-81

242 Mark Gatty Royal Perth 80-86-76

Golf Australia vs Australian Defence Forces

Every year a 12 member Golf Australia team does battle against a team chosen from the Australian Defence Forces. This year the venue was once again the marvellous golfing complex at The National on the Mornington Peninsula.

The first day saw the morning 4 ball matches begin on the magnificently presented National Ocean Course in a stiff northerly breeze. Golf Australia players performed well with the morning play finishing at ADF 31/2 matches to GA 21/2.

During the round the stiff breeze turned into a howling gale with players struggling to maintain balance. Wins for GA were recorded by Adrian Barr and Mark Abeyaratne 3 and 1, by Mike Peeck and John Kelly 1 up, while Jacqui Morgan and Tim Deakin squaring their match. Simon Bracegirdle and Tom Harold, Alan Bullas and Mark Gatty, and Helen Pascoe and Whippy Wellington lost hotly contested matches.

After a short lunch break the afternoon foursomes players hit off in ever worsening weather conditions. Unfortunately heavy winds, driving rain, and then lightning and thunder soon descended on the field with the siren sounding to end play. With another threatening weather system moving in, play was abandoned for the day.

The weather for the final day was breezy but clear and pleasant; a great day for golf. The Golf Australia team was “out muscled” by the stronger Defence Force team.

Tom Harold v Derrin Morgan (5/4)

Mark Abeyaratne v Daryl Whitehead (2/1)

Simon Bracegirdle (1 up) v Andrew Ezergailis

Mike Peeck v Tony Greenwood (3/2)

Alan Bullas v Josh Evers (3/2)

Tim Deakin v Kurt Lampe (1 up)

Mark Gatty (square) v Dennis Villanueve

John Kelly (1 up) v Tim Wright

Helen Pascoe (4/3) v Ray Vacey

Jacqui Morgan v Danny Sgalipoa (3/2)

Adrian Barr v Jo Passmore (1up)

Bill Wellington (square) v Kim Johansen.

All matches were tight and played in a friendly but competitive manner. The final results was ADF 14.5 matches defeated the GA team 9.5.

Congratulations to the ADF team on their win and congratulations also to the members of the GA team who all played so very well and represented us so proudly.

There is no doubt that this match is growing in stature and importance. Therese Magdulski from Golf Australia attended the official dinner and both she and Air Marshall Leo Davis expressed a desire to see this annual match grow into the future.

New South Wales Senior Championship

It might not have been the prettiest golf ever witnessed, but Duntryleague’s Robert Payne has done enough to take out the NSW Senior Amateur Championship Bathurst Golf Club.

The 58-year old grabbed the title by three shots from his final-round playing partner, New Zealand’s Michael Barltrop. In a tie for third place was defending champion, Mona Vale’s Stefan Albinski and Queenslander Martin Minogue.

Payne, who was happy to be leading the event after 36 holes, let the pressure get to him early, which allowed his opponents a sniff of victory.

“My front nine was terrible. It was very tough out there, I don’t know why I was so nervous,

“They were two and three behind, and I found myself playing them and not the golf course,

“Golf is a funny game and I’ve played it long enough to know not to get into this situation,” Payne said. As one mistake led to another for the tournament leader, challengers started to appear.

Playing in the group ahead of Payne, the Queenslander Minogue got himself into contention with a tidy front nine of one-over par 37. His chances disappeared on the closing holes with a string of bogies.

After an uncharacteristic bogey on the 10th by Payne after failing to extricate himself from a green side bunker, the lead had evaporated. His playing partner, Barltrop, was still in with a chance of snatching the win.

Payne, realising he had a battle on his hands to grab the trophy, made a gutsy birdie on 14th hole to re establish his lead, before closing out the championship with a string of safe pars.

“I hit a nice drive and a good approach shot in on the 18th. That took a lot of pressure off me. If it had been a one-shot lead it would have been a different story,” Payne smiled.

Despite carding a disappointing final round 5-over par 76, Payne was happy to take the title.

“To card 76 at the end was a little disappointing, but the victory is very, very sweet,”

The win is Payne’s third major state title and will sit alongside his 2000 Country Championship triumph and the 2001 NSW Amateur Championship Crown. This one however feels pretty special to the Central West Local.

“This win is good not only for Duntryleague, but the Central West District,”

Michael Barltrop continued his good form in Australian senior events and finished second. In equal third place was Stefan Albinski (75, 76, 72) and Martin Minogue (72 , 74, 77) while fifth place went to Ken Brewer ( 74, 72, 78).

Leading Scores

219 PAYNE Robert 73 70 76

222 BARLTROP Michael 70 75 77

223 ALBINSKI Stefan 75 76 72, MINOGUE Martin 72 74 77

224 BREWER Kenneth 74 72 78

225 OLSEN Kym 77 75 73

227 DUNSTONE Simon 74 76 77

228 GLEESON David 78 74 76, HANNAH Peter 78 74 76, CRANFIELD Geoff 77 76 75

229 WOOD Noel 77 75 77, DAVEY John 77 74 78. BOCKMAN Ross 74 80 75

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

May 2 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 4 Hills International Seniors (QLD)

May 5 Box Hill Seniors (VIC)

May 8-11 Cobram-Barooga Seniors (VIC)

May 8 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 8 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

May 11-12 Duntry League Seniors (NSW)

May 12 Carbrook Seniors (QLD)

May 15-16 * NSW Senior Classic – The Australian & The Lakes

May 18 Pacific Seniors (QLD)

May 23 Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

May 25-28 * NT Seniors Championship

May 25-26 Hepburn Springs Seniors (VIC)

May 26 Pelican Waters (QLD)

May 30 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 5 Pacific Harbour Seniors (QLD)

May 8 Manly Seniors (NSW)

May 18 Heathcote Seniors (VIC)

May 19 Pymble Seniors (NSW)

May 19-20 Shepparton Seniors (VIC)

May 19-22 * Australian Senior Matchplay – Coolangatta Tweed

May 22-24 Tocumwal Seniors (VIC)

May 26 Coolangatta Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

* Part of the Australian Senior Ranking System