Laurie Cupples a strong winner at highly successful 2017 NSWVGA Strokeplay Championship

Western Sydney senior golfer Laurie Cupples has beat a strong field in what was another highly successful NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship.

We have a championship report below by participant and esteemed photographer Noel Rowsell and also a summary by tournament director Les Knox. There is also a link to the full results.

Tournament Report By Noel Rowsell

The Western Sydney Veterans Golf Association hosted the 2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Association Championships at three venues this week.

One hundred and thirty-one male golfers participated in the three-day event, held at Richmond GC, Glenmore Heritage Valley GC and Stonecutters Ridge GC from 10-12th April.

2016 winner Denis Dale (Twin Creeks) and perennial champion Col Kenning (Kiama) were undeniably the joint favourites prior to the event, before Dale was forced to withdraw through health concerns.

Torrential rain through preceding weeks had caused the tournament organisers some concern, with another late downpour on Sunday night doing little to ease worries about the event proceeding on schedule.

Clear skies however greeted the field on Monday, with Kenning and Laurie Cupples (Leonay) the leading players on a very soggy Richmond course, with 72 shots apiece.

Kenning led Cupples on a countback, one shot ahead of Ricky Allison (Camden Lakeside), then a further shot to Sylvano Lorregia (Bexley), Andrew Supple (Wallacia) and Bill Warren (Cessnock).

Glenmore provided an even sterner test for the field on Tuesday, with Cupples (80) managing to move into the lead ahead of Graham Leake (The Links Shell Cove) on a countback, as Kenning slipped back into the chasing pack which included Geoff Shute (Dunheved), Supple, Warren, Loreggia and Ron Hall (Port Kembla).

Cupples would prove a worthy champion in the final round, with his closing 76 giving him a comfortable 4-shot advantage on Kenning, who had rallied to claim second spot.

The Top Ten finishers were Cupples (228), Kenning (232), Shute (232), Leake (233), John Osborn (Mudgee) 235, Allison (237), James Hogg (237), Lorregia (237), Warren (237) and Hall (240).

Stonecutters Ridge were excellent hosts for the presentation lunch, with the respective winners in grades, age and daily results all recognised with prizes.

Cupples was awarded the Des Coady Shield as the 2017 champion and praised the tournament organisers, the management teams at all three courses and his various playing partners over the three days of the tournament.

The Western Sydney Veterans Golf Association has hosted the last four years of the Championship and will continue hosting the event in western Sydney for a further three years.

All Photos by Noel Rowsell

Championship Summary By Tournament Director Les Knox.

A maximum field of 144 entered the event with 13 players withdrawing mostly because of ill health. We wish those players a speedy and full recovery.

Congratulations to all the trophy winners and commiserations to those who did not finish in the winning circle. It is a fact of life that there are winners and non winners in every event. With one trophy per player allowed, 31 players picked up trophies apart from ball competitions and N.T.P. trophies.

I would like to take this opportunity of thanking one of my Tournament Committee Members, Kim Stockbridge, who was responsible for collating all scores for the 54 hole event. His incredible effort allowed me to publish scores each day as well as the attachments, and commence presentations in record time.

As this event is currently scheduled on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Good Friday, the provisional dates for the 2018 are:

Monday 26th March 2018

Tuesday, 27th March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March 2018.

The venues have not been determined at this stage, but as Western Sydney have the hosting rights for 2018, courses to be used will again be in this area.

Finally a little bit of trivia;

Average age 67

Average starting handicap 13.5

Average strokes for the field at each event:-

Richmond 91

Glenmore 98

Stonecutters 93

Thanks to each and every one of you for your support and cooperation throughout the tournament. Hopefully you will be able to grace us with your presence in 2018.

