Golf Australia website is the new place to check your golf handicap

GOLF CLUB members attempting to check their official handicaps online recently may have noticed the entire system has now moved from the original Golf Link site to the Golf Australia website.

Or you may not have, as those with their Handicap Lookup page bookmarked on their computers or other devices have been automatically redirected to the new pages.

Golf Australia put out a media release this week saying they were delighted with the apparent seamless transition with more than 115,000 individual golfers checking their handicaps on golf.org.au in the first week.

“It’s a real game-changer for golf in this country that Golf Australia regains the full rights to the GOLF Link program,” Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt he said.

“It will allow us to better communicate with golfers around the country and make golf stronger in Australia, so it’s a very important step.

“We will be able to exert more influence on the service we provide to golfers and hopefully give them a great experience as they check movement in their handicap and playing results.

“It will strengthen our ability to invest in golf and help drive our important development programs such as MyGolf and Swing Fit.”

The handicap look-up functionality is at the top of all pages on the golf.org.au, and golfers can simply enter their GOLF Link number into the box and hit “handicap look-up” to learn their latest handicap information.