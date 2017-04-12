Matt Kuchar’s 2017 Masters Ace: That really got him grinning

IT’S always nice to get a hole-in-one in a competition round and we suspect that is even more the case if you happen to be playing in the final round of the US Masters at Augusta National.

Matt Kuchar is a golfer who seems to have a perennial grin – interspersed only occasionally with a look of dumbfounded shock when there’s a particularly bad bit of luck on the golf course.

On Sunday Kuchar certainly ratcheted the grin up several notches when he aced the par-three 16th hole to climb the Masters leaderboard.

The ace came after back to back birdes on 12, 13 and 14 and Kuchar must have had a nagging voice suggesting a miracle win was possible.

The 38 year old closed out with a couple of pars to finish with a 5-under 67 at 5-under for the tournament, four short of the leaders’ playoff score, and tied for 4th place.