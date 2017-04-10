Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

Sergio Garcia's heart-warming and inspiring 2017 US Masters victory one for the ages

WE couldn’t help but join all those basking in the positive emotion of Sergio Garcia winning his first major after 74 attempts  – and on what would have been boyhood idol Seve Ballesteros’ 60th birthday.

Coming down the stretch with good mate and long time Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose the Spaniard looked gone a few times but the 37 year old kept fighting back.

Garcia and Rose, who started the day on 6-under in the final group, were playing some magnificent golf but one of the best things was their display of sportsmanship and mutual regard – continuing to congratulate and acknowledge each other’s good shots, even though there was a tournament that was a life long ambition for both of them on the line

In the end Garcia (69) beat Rose (69) when he birdied the first sudden death playoff hole, the 18th.

“I’m so happy. I felt calm out there. To join Seve and Olazabal, my two idols, as Masters winners, it’s just amazing,” Garcia said.

Rose, who had skipped to a two shot lead midway through the final round, was obviously disappointed at not adding a second major to his 2013 US Open title.

“If there’s anyone to lose to, it’s Sergio. He deserves it,” Rose said. “He’s had his fair share of heartbreak.”

Garcia had four previous runner up finishes in majors and a third. He lost the 2007 British Open to Pádraig Harrington in a four  hole aggregate playoff.

The Moment Sergio Garcia Became a Masters Champion

 

 

Sergio Garcia Comments After Masters Win

 

2017 Masters Results
