2017 US Masters: Leaderboard, Tee Times, Preview

DUSTIN JOHNSON is a more than justifiable favourite for the 2017 US Masters but as we all know Augusta National has a habit of ignoring the pundits and throwing up the unexpected.

Defending champion Danny Willett wasn’t on many people’s minds last year and probably goes into the championship this year in the same boat, along with many other possibilities.

Australian bookies have the lanky 32 year old Johnson alone at 7.5 to 1 to win his second major following his 2016 US Open win.

Second favourites at 9.5 are Rory Milroy, still looking to a Green Jacket to complete his career grand slam, and Jordan Spieth, who flamed out so spectacularly last year. It will be interesting to see how the trip up Magnolia Lane treats the young Texan’s nerves.

On the third line of betting at 19’s is Hideki Matsuyama, quite the star of late, and Australia’s Jason Day, who is sounding much more positive following his mother’s successful cancer surgery.

It is hard to know how Day will go, with recent injury withdrawals and then his mum’s health concerns having to play a big part in his mental state.

At 23 we have Rickie Fowler, who was leading the Houston Open on the weekend, and then we took a quick bathroom break, and we came back and he was nowhere to be seen. So what we’re deducing here is … anything could happen with this guy.

At 26 to one are three guys who we reckon might be worth putting a shiny dollar on – the hugely impressive “newcomer” Jon Rahm, three time winner Phil Mickelson and 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, who always has the potential to come good and steal a tournament.

Alone at 31 is Justin Thomas, who is some sort of American ex college person, and then at 34 is a talented duo in 2013 champion Adam Scott and Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open Championship winner.

We’ll stop with the rundown there (there’s a full list here) and just conclude with the remaining Aussies.

Marc Leishman has got to have a chance at 51 to 1, amateur Curtis Luck is 401 and veteran Rod Pampling is 501.

We’re not really a betting person, but if we were going to invest a dollar (in a non Australian), we’d put it on…….(mental dials spinning) …….. Jon Rahm.

