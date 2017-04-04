Adam Scott’s Hole by Hole Tour of Augusta National

IN the 80 plus year history of the US Masters only one Aussie has managed to win the championship. For Adam Scott Augusta National offers a challenge like no other.

“Some venues only demand you do some things well, but Augusta National is a course that asks for everything,” says Scott, who is now a veteran of 56 competitive rounds at the iconic course.

As Masters.com pointed out this week, in his first nine Masters the Aussie managed just one top 10 finish. Then in the period of 2011 to 2013 no-one played it better. He was a combined 25 under par in a period that also saw his historic playoff victory in 2013.

In a special piece this week, Scott has distilled the benefit of all that experience with a personal hole by hole tour of Augusta National.

The tour begins at the Par four 445 yard 1st hole, known as Tea Olive, which Scott says is a “a terrific opening hole” but in the circumstances one of golf’s most intimidating tee shots.

“I’ve made everything from a 3 to a 6 here,” the 36 year old Aussie writes.”

“The first tee shot in the Masters is one of the most intimidating tee shots you will ever hit. The buildup to the tournament has been so long, and you’re excited it has finally arrived. It’s not overly difficult, but under the circumstances it can be tough, and at times during my career, I have struggled on it.”

Read the rest of Scott’s fascinating Augusta National tour here on Masters.com