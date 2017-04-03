Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

Five Aussies (probably) to tackle 2017 US Masters: Form Guide, Masters Records

IT NOW seems likely Jason Day will contest the US Masters this week and will join four other Aussies contending for the coveted Green Jacket.

Day was practicing at Augusta National over the weekend following his mother’s surgery over a week ago to remove a 3-4cm lung cancer.  She is now recovering at the Day home in Ohio along with his wife Ellie and two children.

Also set to tee it up in Georgia for the 81st Masters this week are 2013 champion Adam Scott, recent Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman, the reinvigorated Rod Pampling, and the world’s top ranked amateur, Curtis Luck.

The PGA of Australia put together the following handy information on the five Aussie contenders, including their current status and past performances.

Jason Day:
World ranking: 3

Number of tournaments played this year: 6 (PGA TOUR *withdrew from WGC – Dell Match Play during first round match)

Best finish this year: 5th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last victory: 15th May 2016 – The Players Championship

How he got in the field: Winning the PGA Championship in 2015

Record at The Masters:
2011       –              T2
2012       –              WD
2013       –              3
2014       –              T20
2015       –              T28
2016       –              T10
 
Adam Scott:
World ranking: 7

Number of tournaments played this year: 3 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T11 The Genesis Open

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: As the 2013 Champion, he now has a lifetime invitation

Record at The Masters:
2002       –              T9
2003       –              T23
2004       –              MC
2005       –              T33
2006       –              T27
2007       –              T27
2008       –              T25
2009       –              MC
2010       –              T18
2011       –              T2
2012       –              T8
2013       –              1
2014       –              T14
2015       –              T38
2016       –              T42

Marc Leishman:
World ranking: 27

Number of tournaments played this year: 7 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st Arnold Palmer Invitational

Last victory: 19th March 2017 – Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Record at The Masters:
2010       –              MC
2011       –              DNP
2012       –              DNP
2013       –              T4
2014       –              MC
2015       –              DNP
2016       –              MC

Rod Pampling:
World ranking: 147

Number of tournaments played this year: 7 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T17 SBS Tournament of Champions

Last victory: 11th June 2016 – Shriners Hospital for Childrens Open – PGA TOUR

How he got in the field: Winning the Shriners Hospital for Childrens Open

Record at The Masters:
2005       –              T5
2006       –              T16
2007       –              T37
08-16      –              DNP
 
Curtis Luck (am):
Official World Golf Ranking: 441

Amateur World Ranking: 1
 
Number of Professional tournaments played this year:  1 (PGA TOUR)
                                                                                         3 (European Tour)
                                                                                         1 (PGA Tour of Australasia)

Best finish this year: T23 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Last professional victory: 1st May 2016 – WA Open – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

How he got in the field: Winning the U.S. Amateur and Asia Pacific Amateur

Record at The Masters: Has not played before

