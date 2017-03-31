2017 Gold Coast Australian Veteran Golf Championship has more than 450 bookings

The Gold Coast might be experiencing a bit of a battering at present but things should be back to their sunny best for the AVGU National Championship in October

ORGANISERS of the much anticipated 2017 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships on the Gold Coast are delighted to have attracted more than 450 entries to what should be a sensational event in October.

Due to course capacities the tournament, for golfers aged 55 and over, will be restricted to a field of 540.

The numbers are getting close but should that maximum target not be reached in the meantime bookings will close on May 31.

Tournament director Ron Armstrong and his team are currently finalising grades and other fine tuning of an event that will see a number of interesting playing innovations, an impressive list of prizes and an emphasis on socialising.

The AVGU National Championship, open to male golfers 55 an over and their partners, is an annual event that rotates around the states and territories.

The 2017 edition will be played at three great in courses in the  RACV Royal Pines (home to the Australian PGA Championship and Ladies Masters), the Greg Norman designed The Glades and the much improved Palm Meadows.

There will also be a Monday 4BBB Medley at Parkwood International or Emerald Lakes.

For more details on the week long championship see our previous story here

The revamped Royal Pines, home of the Australian PGA Championship

