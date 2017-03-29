2017 US Masters Australian TV Times

THE 81st edition of the US Masters is almost upon us and the good news is Australian golf fans will have access to a wealth of free to air and pay television coverage.

The 2017 Masters tees off at Augusta National early next Friday morning Australian time (April 7) and Channel 7 and Fox Sports are the two broadcasters.

Fox Sports will have a dedicated Masters channel that will begin at midnight on Sunday evening April 3, covering all aspects of the tournament and the lead up activities.

Free to air viewers are not left out with Network 7 broadcasting live from the Masters on 7Mate as well as live streaming the event through their online TV site, PLUS7 Live.

All dates and times are AEST.

Coverage Date Time Channel Par-3 Contest Thursday April 6 4.45am – 7am LIVE 7mate Round 1 Friday April 7 4.45am – 9.30am LIVE 7mate Round 2 Saturday April 8 4.45am – 9.30am LIVE 7mate Round 3 Sunday April 9 4.45am – 9.00am LIVE 7mate Round 4 Monday April 10 3.45am – 9.00am LIVE 7mate

Dates & times are AEST.

Coverage Date Time Channel Par-3 Contest Thursday April 6 5am – 7am LIVE Fox Sports 5 Round 1 Friday April 7 4.45am – 9.45am LIVE Fox Sports 5 Round 2 Saturday April 8 4.45am – 9.45am LIVE Fox Sports 5 Round 3 Sunday April 9 4.45am – 9.15am LIVE Fox Sports 5 Round 4 Monday April 10 3.30am – 9.15am LIVE Fox Sports 5 Masters Channel Monday April 3 24/7 Dedicated Masters Coverage Fox Sports 5

FOX SPORTS More (Channel 507) will become the home of golf’s most prestigious major from Monday (April 3), with the LIVE action

kicking off with the opening ‘On the Range’ practice session the following day.

Fans will once again be able to watch every round LIVE and in HIGH DEFINITION, beginning with Round 1 from 4.30am EST on April 7.

PGA Tour golfer Stuart Appleby will join the Fox Sports team LIVE in Augusta for the first time this year, guiding viewers through the action alongside former PGA Tour player Paul Gow and host Tim Sheridan.

In addition to LIVE coverage of every round, FOX SPORTS will showcase every ‘On the Range’ practice session, the traditional Par 3 tournament, plus two additional hours of LIVE content recapping the action at the conclusion of each day’s play.

FOX SPORTS viewers will also have access to bonus Masters content available via Foxsports.com.au and the FOX SPORTS App, including featured groups, plus a LIVE feed from holes 15 and 16, and the famed ‘Amen Corner’.

Fans can warm up to the live play by reliving some of the Masters’ most memorable final rounds, including Adam Scott’s 2013 victory, plus 60-minute highlights packages of past Masters.

FOX SPORTS News will deliver all the latest and breaking news from Augusta, while Foxsports.com.au will be the online destination for rolling results, news, highlights and bonus content.

MON 3 APR

Dedicated channel switches on at 12.00am

TUE 4 APR

On the Range, LIVE at 2.00am & 11.00pm

WED 5 APR

On the Range, LIVE at 11.00pm

THU 6 APR

Par 3 Tournament, LIVE at 5.00am

On the Range, LIVE at 10.30pm

FRI 7 APR

The Masters: Round 1, LIVE at 4.30am

Live From The Masters, LIVE at 9.45am

SAT 8 APR

The Masters: Round 2, LIVE at 4.30am

Live From The Masters, LIVE at 9.45am

SUN 9 APR

On The Range, LIVE at 1.00am

The Masters: Round 3, LIVE at 4.30am

Live From The Masters, LIVE at 9.15am

MON 10 APR

On The Range, LIVE at 1.00am

The Masters Final Round, LIVE at 3.30am

Live From The Masters, LIVE at 9.15am

LIVE feed from holes 15 & 16 plus Amen Corner and featured groups.

*times listed are in AEST