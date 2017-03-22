Categorized | Events, Featured, Latest Golf News

Golf for Seniors – An Introduction to Golf

Posted on 22 March 2017.

REGULAR golfers know what an ongoing delight the game can be – mentally, physically and socially – and a new initiative aims to spread the love.

Playing 18 holes a couple of times a week provides an ideal amount of exercise as we grow older, helps us make and socialise with new friends and of course the game offers a never ending challenge to improve.

Across NSW a number of golf clubs are taking part in the new Golf for Seniors – An Introduction to Golf program that has been developed by Golf NSW in partnership with the Office of Sport.

The purpose of the program is to provide opportunities for seniors who may never have played golf to get involved with the game, to make new friends, to learn basic skills and stay fit and healthy.

The program is a six week course (1 hour per day, 1 day per week) targeted at individuals over 55 years of age that may never have played golf and would like to give it a try or possibly for those that played many years ago and would like to be involved again. The cost to participants is only $99 and includes all the equipment and instruction you need to enjoy the game of golf.

In the last two weeks of the program, participants will go out onto the golf course to play one or two holes with their professional instructor and some members of the club.

Those who know and love the game can help by getting the message out about opportunities such as this.

Where and When?

Programs are now available at:

Club Name

Start Date

End Date

Day of Week

Time

Bowral

21st April 2017

19th May 2017

Friday

10:30 AM

Corowa

19th April 2017

24th May 2017

Wednesday

11:00 AM

Foster Tuncurry

24th April 2017

29th May 2017

Monday

10:30 AM

Kempsey

3rd May 2017

7th June 2017

Wednesday

10:00 AM

Kooindah Waters

26th April 2017

31st May 2017

Wednesday

10:30 AM

Lakeside

6th April 2017

11th May 2017

Thursday

9:30 AM

Liverpool

21st April 2017

26th May 2017

Friday

10:30 AM

Muree

1st April 2017

6th May 2017

Saturday

9:30 AM

Murwillumbah

5th April 2017

10th May 2017

Wednesday

10:30 AM

Oatlands

24th April 2017

29th May 2017

Monday

2:00 PM

Ocean Shores

20th April 2017

25th May 2017

Thursday

2:30 PM

Pacific Dunes

13th April 2017

18th May 2017

Thursday

10:00 AM

Shoalhaven Heads

13th April 2017

18th May 2017

Thursday

2:30 PM
Taree

21st April 2017

26th May 2017

Friday

10:30 AM
Windsor

26th April 2017

31st May 2017

Wednesday

8:30 AM

NOTE: The majority of clubs will require a minimum number of participants, usually six.

To register for the program at any of the above clubs click here:  http://www.golfnsw.org/golfbox#/customer/1012/schedule/2017/7973

For more information about the Golf for Seniors – An introduction to Golf program contact: 
Andrew Robb, Manager Game Development, Rules and Handicapping

Share

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
View all posts by Brian O'Hare

Leave a Reply

ASG Newsletter

ASG 180 Square

Sign up to receive our free newsletters --------- Click Here

Follow ASG on Social Media

Search ASG Content with Google

Custom Search

Follow ASG on Twitter

Ausoom banner_2015 300
Featured in Alltop