REGULAR golfers know what an ongoing delight the game can be – mentally, physically and socially – and a new initiative aims to spread the love.

Playing 18 holes a couple of times a week provides an ideal amount of exercise as we grow older, helps us make and socialise with new friends and of course the game offers a never ending challenge to improve.

Across NSW a number of golf clubs are taking part in the new Golf for Seniors – An Introduction to Golf program that has been developed by Golf NSW in partnership with the Office of Sport.

The purpose of the program is to provide opportunities for seniors who may never have played golf to get involved with the game, to make new friends, to learn basic skills and stay fit and healthy.

The program is a six week course (1 hour per day, 1 day per week) targeted at individuals over 55 years of age that may never have played golf and would like to give it a try or possibly for those that played many years ago and would like to be involved again. The cost to participants is only $99 and includes all the equipment and instruction you need to enjoy the game of golf.

In the last two weeks of the program, participants will go out onto the golf course to play one or two holes with their professional instructor and some members of the club.

Those who know and love the game can help by getting the message out about opportunities such as this.

Where and When?

Programs are now available at:

Club Name Start Date End Date Day of Week Time Bowral 21st April 2017 19th May 2017 Friday 10:30 AM Corowa 19th April 2017 24th May 2017 Wednesday 11:00 AM Foster Tuncurry 24th April 2017 29th May 2017 Monday 10:30 AM Kempsey 3rd May 2017 7th June 2017 Wednesday 10:00 AM Kooindah Waters 26th April 2017 31st May 2017 Wednesday 10:30 AM Lakeside 6th April 2017 11th May 2017 Thursday 9:30 AM Liverpool 21st April 2017 26th May 2017 Friday 10:30 AM Muree 1st April 2017 6th May 2017 Saturday 9:30 AM Murwillumbah 5th April 2017 10th May 2017 Wednesday 10:30 AM Oatlands 24th April 2017 29th May 2017 Monday 2:00 PM Ocean Shores 20th April 2017 25th May 2017 Thursday 2:30 PM Pacific Dunes 13th April 2017 18th May 2017 Thursday 10:00 AM Shoalhaven Heads 13th April 2017 18th May 2017 Thursday 2:30 PM Taree 21st April 2017 26th May 2017 Friday 10:30 AM Windsor 26th April 2017 31st May 2017 Wednesday 8:30 AM

NOTE: The majority of clubs will require a minimum number of participants, usually six.

To register for the program at any of the above clubs click here: http://www.golfnsw.org/golfbox#/customer/1012/schedule/2017/7973

For more information about the Golf for Seniors – An introduction to Golf program contact:

Andrew Robb, Manager Game Development, Rules and Handicapping