Categorized | Veteran Golf

NSW Veteran Golf Program 2017

Posted on 22 March 2017. Tags:

 

A NUMBER of people have been searching for the NSW Veteran Golfers Association Week of Golf Program for 2017 so we thought for ease we would reproduce the year long calendar here.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

You can play in an events most weeks of the year in NSW and other states also have full schedules. Check our Veteran Golf page for more details.

 

6 Feb ~ 10 Feb Hawks Nest
Hawks Nest Golf Club
rmmack1945@gmail.com		 Bob Macklinshaw
0407-573-907

Bookings CLOSED

 

13 Feb ~ 17 Feb Shoalhaven
Nowra St Georges Basin Shoalhaven Heads
ShoalhavenWOG@gmail.com		 Greg Tindall
(02)4441-7977
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED

 

20 Feb ~ 24 Feb Illawarra
The Grange, Kiama, Russell Vale, Jambero
chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au		 Chris Goodwin
(02)4263-9936
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED

 

27 Feb ~ 03 Mar Blue Mountains
WWFalls Blackheath Leura & Lithgow
jglucas76@gmail.com		 Godfrey Lucas
(02)4757-3458
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED

 

06 Mar ~ 10 Mar

 Macquarie Challenge
Bathurst & Oberon
manuelpro@dodo.com.au		 Manuel Pro
(02)6331-4144
Download Entry
Bookings CLOSED

 

13 Mar ~ 17 Mar Orange
Duntry League – Wentworth – Orange Ex-Se
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com		 David Gunner
(02)6362-4125
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED

 

13 Mar ~ 17 Mar Howlong
Howlong Golf Club
john@howlonggolf.com.au		 John Cannon
(02)6026-5321

Bookings Open

 

20 Mar ~ 24 Mar Tocumwal
Tocumwal Golf Club
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au		 Mike Keen
0421-643-064
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

26 Mar ~ 31 Mar Rich River – Bill Mead Tournament
Rich River Golf Club
golfpro@richriver.com.au		 Richard Caiolfa
(03)5481-3372
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

27 Mar ~ 31 Mar Upper Hunter – Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook GC
bruce24273@bigpond.com		 Bruce Robinson
(02)6541-0268
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

03 Apr ~ 05 Apr Tumut
Tumut Golf Club
davidbacon@westnet.com.au		 David Bacon
(02)6947-1475
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

03 Apr ~ 07 Apr Tamworth & Longyard
Tamworth & Longyard
tlvwog@gmail.com		 Paul McDougall
0407-618-958
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

03 Apr ~ 07 Apr 72nd Annual Blue Mountains Golf Week
Wentworth; Lithgow; Blackheath; Leura; Springwood
pattersfam@bigpond.com		 Murray Patterson
4757 1859
Download Entry
Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only

 

06 Apr ~ 07 Apr Gundagai
Gundagai Golf Club
golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au		 Michael Wells
(02)6944-1926
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

10 Apr ~ 12 Apr NSWVGA Strokeplay Championships – Des Co
Richmond, Glenmore/Heritage Valley &, St
lesknox@optusnet.com.au		 Les Knox
(02)4735-4903
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

17 Apr ~ 21 Apr Uralla
Uralla GC
chandler.rowan@gmail.com		 Rowan Chandler
0412-066-807

Bookings Open

 

23 Apr ~ 28 Apr Junee Week of Golf
Junee Golf Club
kevinjac@bigpond.com		 Kevin Jacobson
0407-244-120
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

24 Apr ~ 28 Apr Narrabri District
Narrabri GC
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au		 Robyn Spence
(02)6793-5263
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

01 May ~ 05 May Cootamundra
Cootamundra Country Club
masogj@ozemail.com.au		 Garry Mason
0400-795-079
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

01 May ~ 05 May Moree
Moree Golf Club
paullwilde@me.com		 Paul Wilde
428521599
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

08 May ~ 12 May New England – Inverell
Inverell Golf Club
shadlow8@bigpond.com		 Jim Shadlow
(02)6722-3479
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

08 May ~ 12 May Lachlan Valley
Forbes, Condobolin
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au		 Lynnie Roberts
(02)6852-3473
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

13 May ~ 14 May NSWVGA Mixed Sandgreen 4BBB Championship
Grenfell Golf Club
peteshirl@hotmail.com		 Peter Mawhinney
(02)6343-2222
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

15 May ~ 19 May Tenterfield
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407-439-865
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

22 May ~ 26 May Bucketts Way
Gloucester GC
dbardwel@bigpond.net.au		 Derek Bardwell
(02)6558-1875

Bookings Open

 

29 May ~ 02 Jun Grafton Wintergolf
Grafton GC
graftongolfclub@bigpond.com		 Trevor Townsend
(02)6642-2255
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

03 Jul ~ 07 Jul Nambucca Heads
Nambucca GC
bigvid1@iinet.net.au		 Ian Vidler
0477-905-102
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

10 Jul ~ 14 Jul Sawtell
Sawtell GC
robynhampson@westnet.com.au		 Terry Rapley
0407-367-281
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

17 Jul ~ 21 Jul Maclean
Maclean GC
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com		 Geoff Grayson
0409-030-751
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

24 Jul ~ 28 Jul Far South Coast
Eden Gardens, Pambula Merimbula, Bega &
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au		 Norm Hamilton
(02)6495-9002

Bookings Open

 

24 Jul ~ 28 Jul Ballina Veteran Golf WOG
Ballina Golf & Sports Club
ballinawog@gmail.com		 Rod Fayle
0431 724 191
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

31 Jul ~ 04 Aug Murwillumbah
Murwillumbah GC
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com		 Ray Kent
0410-570-488
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

31 Jul ~ 04 Aug Lower South Coast
Mollymook,Catalina,Moruya,Tuross Heads
rbmarg49@bigpond.com		 Bob Sinclair
4472 1061

Bookings Open

 

07 Aug ~ 11 Aug Coolangatta Tweed
Coolangatta /Tweed GC
ross.lever@bigpond.com		 Ross Lever
(07)5572-5794
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

14 Aug ~ 18 Aug Yamba
Yamba Golf Club
yambawog@gmail.com		 John Daley
(02)6645-8145

Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only

 

21 Aug ~ 25 Aug Coffs Harbour
Coffs Harbour GC
johnplummer1@bigpond.com		 John Plummer
266517688
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

28 Aug ~ 01 Sep South West Rocks
SW Rocks Frederickton & Kempsey
captainfitzy@yahoo.com.au		 John Fitzsimmons
02 6566 5834

Bookings Open

 

28 Aug ~ 01 Sep MACLEAY VALLEY VETERANS
Frederickton, Kempsey, Frederickton, South West Rocks
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com		 Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

04 Sep ~ 05 Sep Port Macquarie
Pt. Macquarie GC
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com		 David Neville
0499 841 010

Bookings Open

 

07 Sep ~ 08 Sep Wauchope
Wauchope Golf Club
aunty_jack1507@yahoo.com.au		 John Uncle
0414 784910
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

11 Sep ~ 15 Sep Mudgee
Mudgee Golf Club
mudgeevets@gmail.com		 David Halpin
6373 3374

Bookings Open

 

18 Sep ~ 22 Sep Dubbo
Dubbo Colf Club
jbdixon1@bigpond.com		 John Dixon,
0407 210 644
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

18 Sep ~ 22 Sep Corowa – Howlong
Corowa & Howlong Golf Clubs
john@howlonggolf.com.au		 John Cannon
6026 5321

Bookings Open

 

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Silver City Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com		 Dennis Martin
6026 5321
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Fossickers Way Tournament
Bingara Golf Club
tcox@gwydir.nsw.gov.au		 Tim Cox
0427 291672

Bookings Open

 

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Parkes Veterans Week of Golf
Parkes Golf Club
Parkes.vets.wog@gmail.com		 Robert Lea
0468 324441
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

02 Oct ~ 06 Oct Armidale Veterans Spring Week of Golf
Armidale Golf Club
john.annemaher@activ8.net.au		 John Maher
6772 1986
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

09 Oct ~ 13 Oct NSWVGA Mixed 4bbb C’ships Tenterfield
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407439865

Bookings Open

 

09 Oct ~ 13 Oct Lake Macquarie Classic Toronto
Toronto Workers Club Golf Club
buk847@hotmail.com		 Mal Ryan
0419 501558 – 49593231

Bookings Open

 

14 Oct ~ 15 Oct NSWVGA Sandgreen C’ships Holbrook
Holbrook Golf Club
info@golfnsw.org		 Golf NSW

Bookings Open

 

16 Oct ~ 20 Oct Leeton / Narrandera

jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au

 Jason Mimmo
0427594667

Bookings

 

23 Oct ~ 27 Oct Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Port Stephens Golf Club
reginaldhm@hotmail.com		 Reg McGee
02 4088 3296
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

23 Oct ~ 27 Oct Western Riverina Griffith
Griffith Golf Club
gcox@iinet.net.au		 Gerry Cox
69629716

Bookings Open

 

30 Oct ~ 03 Nov Camden Haven Tournament Kew
Kew
kccmvg@gmail.com		 Laurie Hamilton
6559 7067

Bookings Open

 

06 Nov ~ 10 Nov NSWVGA Matchplay C’ships Newcastle
Belmont,Waratah,Charlestown,& Muree
kiwee2@optusnet.com.au		 John Mason
0412 570185

Bookings Open

 

13 Nov ~ 17 Nov Southern Highlands Moss Vale
Bowral, Moss Vale, Mittagong,& Mt Broughton
Jbowes31@bigpond.com.au		 John Bowes
0248611107
Download Entry
Bookings Open

 

20 Nov ~ 24 Nov Cherry Festival Tournament Young
Young Golf Club
bmkearney@hotmail.com		 Bill Kearney
6382 6555

Bookings Open

 

27 Nov ~ 01 Dec Seaside Classic Kiama
Kiama & Jamberoo Golf Clubs
bobsmith6@bigpond.com		 Bob Smith
42966953

Bookings Open

 

04 Dec ~ 10 Dec Port Kembla
Port Kembla Golf Club
rod.robson01@gmail.com		 Rod Robson
0242251025

B
Share

About Brian O'Hare

Brian is the editor and founder of ASG. He is a former Sydney journalist and is now an avid "senior" golfer. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Writers Association.
View all posts by Brian O'Hare

Leave a Reply

ASG Newsletter

ASG 180 Square

Sign up to receive our free newsletters --------- Click Here

Follow ASG on Social Media

Search ASG Content with Google

Custom Search

Follow ASG on Twitter

Ausoom banner_2015 300
Featured in Alltop