NSW Veteran Golf Program 2017

A NUMBER of people have been searching for the NSW Veteran Golfers Association Week of Golf Program for 2017 so we thought for ease we would reproduce the year long calendar here.
The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
You can play in an events most weeks of the year in NSW and other states also have full schedules. Check our Veteran Golf page for more details.
|6 Feb ~ 10 Feb
|Hawks Nest
Hawks Nest Golf Club
rmmack1945@gmail.com
|Bob Macklinshaw
0407-573-907
Bookings CLOSED
|13 Feb ~ 17 Feb
|Shoalhaven
Nowra St Georges Basin Shoalhaven Heads
ShoalhavenWOG@gmail.com
|Greg Tindall
(02)4441-7977
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED
|20 Feb ~ 24 Feb
|Illawarra
The Grange, Kiama, Russell Vale, Jambero
chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au
|Chris Goodwin
(02)4263-9936
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED
|27 Feb ~ 03 Mar
|Blue Mountains
WWFalls Blackheath Leura & Lithgow
jglucas76@gmail.com
|Godfrey Lucas
(02)4757-3458
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED
|
06 Mar ~ 10 Mar
|Macquarie Challenge
Bathurst & Oberon
manuelpro@dodo.com.au
|Manuel Pro
(02)6331-4144
Download Entry
Bookings CLOSED
|13 Mar ~ 17 Mar
|Orange
Duntry League – Wentworth – Orange Ex-Se
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com
|David Gunner
(02)6362-4125
Download Results
Bookings CLOSED
|13 Mar ~ 17 Mar
|Howlong
Howlong Golf Club
john@howlonggolf.com.au
|John Cannon
(02)6026-5321
Bookings Open
|20 Mar ~ 24 Mar
|Tocumwal
Tocumwal Golf Club
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|Mike Keen
0421-643-064
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|26 Mar ~ 31 Mar
|Rich River – Bill Mead Tournament
Rich River Golf Club
golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Richard Caiolfa
(03)5481-3372
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|27 Mar ~ 31 Mar
|Upper Hunter – Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook GC
bruce24273@bigpond.com
|Bruce Robinson
(02)6541-0268
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|03 Apr ~ 05 Apr
|Tumut
Tumut Golf Club
davidbacon@westnet.com.au
|David Bacon
(02)6947-1475
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|03 Apr ~ 07 Apr
|Tamworth & Longyard
Tamworth & Longyard
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Paul McDougall
0407-618-958
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|03 Apr ~ 07 Apr
|72nd Annual Blue Mountains Golf Week
Wentworth; Lithgow; Blackheath; Leura; Springwood
pattersfam@bigpond.com
|Murray Patterson
4757 1859
Download Entry
Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only
|06 Apr ~ 07 Apr
|Gundagai
Gundagai Golf Club
golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au
|Michael Wells
(02)6944-1926
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|10 Apr ~ 12 Apr
|NSWVGA Strokeplay Championships – Des Co
Richmond, Glenmore/Heritage Valley &, St
lesknox@optusnet.com.au
|Les Knox
(02)4735-4903
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|17 Apr ~ 21 Apr
|Uralla
Uralla GC
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|Rowan Chandler
0412-066-807
Bookings Open
|23 Apr ~ 28 Apr
|Junee Week of Golf
Junee Golf Club
kevinjac@bigpond.com
|Kevin Jacobson
0407-244-120
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|24 Apr ~ 28 Apr
|Narrabri District
Narrabri GC
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au
|Robyn Spence
(02)6793-5263
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|01 May ~ 05 May
|Cootamundra
Cootamundra Country Club
masogj@ozemail.com.au
|Garry Mason
0400-795-079
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|01 May ~ 05 May
|Moree
Moree Golf Club
paullwilde@me.com
|Paul Wilde
428521599
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|08 May ~ 12 May
|New England – Inverell
Inverell Golf Club
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Jim Shadlow
(02)6722-3479
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|08 May ~ 12 May
|Lachlan Valley
Forbes, Condobolin
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Lynnie Roberts
(02)6852-3473
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|13 May ~ 14 May
|NSWVGA Mixed Sandgreen 4BBB Championship
Grenfell Golf Club
peteshirl@hotmail.com
|Peter Mawhinney
(02)6343-2222
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|15 May ~ 19 May
|Tenterfield
Tenterfield GC
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407-439-865
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|22 May ~ 26 May
|Bucketts Way
Gloucester GC
dbardwel@bigpond.net.au
|Derek Bardwell
(02)6558-1875
Bookings Open
|29 May ~ 02 Jun
|Grafton Wintergolf
Grafton GC
graftongolfclub@bigpond.com
|Trevor Townsend
(02)6642-2255
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|03 Jul ~ 07 Jul
|Nambucca Heads
Nambucca GC
bigvid1@iinet.net.au
|Ian Vidler
0477-905-102
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|10 Jul ~ 14 Jul
|Sawtell
Sawtell GC
robynhampson@westnet.com.au
|Terry Rapley
0407-367-281
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|17 Jul ~ 21 Jul
|Maclean
Maclean GC
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Geoff Grayson
0409-030-751
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|24 Jul ~ 28 Jul
|Far South Coast
Eden Gardens, Pambula Merimbula, Bega &
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Norm Hamilton
(02)6495-9002
Bookings Open
|24 Jul ~ 28 Jul
|Ballina Veteran Golf WOG
Ballina Golf & Sports Club
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Rod Fayle
0431 724 191
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|31 Jul ~ 04 Aug
|Murwillumbah
Murwillumbah GC
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Ray Kent
0410-570-488
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|31 Jul ~ 04 Aug
|Lower South Coast
Mollymook,Catalina,Moruya,Tuross Heads
rbmarg49@bigpond.com
|Bob Sinclair
4472 1061
Bookings Open
|07 Aug ~ 11 Aug
|Coolangatta Tweed
Coolangatta /Tweed GC
ross.lever@bigpond.com
|Ross Lever
(07)5572-5794
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|14 Aug ~ 18 Aug
|Yamba
Yamba Golf Club
yambawog@gmail.com
|John Daley
(02)6645-8145
Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only
|21 Aug ~ 25 Aug
|Coffs Harbour
Coffs Harbour GC
johnplummer1@bigpond.com
|John Plummer
266517688
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|28 Aug ~ 01 Sep
|South West Rocks
SW Rocks Frederickton & Kempsey
captainfitzy@yahoo.com.au
|John Fitzsimmons
02 6566 5834
Bookings Open
|28 Aug ~ 01 Sep
|MACLEAY VALLEY VETERANS
Frederickton, Kempsey, Frederickton, South West Rocks
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|04 Sep ~ 05 Sep
|Port Macquarie
Pt. Macquarie GC
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|David Neville
0499 841 010
Bookings Open
|07 Sep ~ 08 Sep
|Wauchope
Wauchope Golf Club
aunty_jack1507@yahoo.com.au
|John Uncle
0414 784910
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|11 Sep ~ 15 Sep
|Mudgee
Mudgee Golf Club
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|David Halpin
6373 3374
Bookings Open
|18 Sep ~ 22 Sep
|Dubbo
Dubbo Colf Club
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|John Dixon,
0407 210 644
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|18 Sep ~ 22 Sep
|Corowa – Howlong
Corowa & Howlong Golf Clubs
john@howlonggolf.com.au
|John Cannon
6026 5321
Bookings Open
|25 Sep ~ 29 Sep
|Silver City Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Dennis Martin
6026 5321
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|25 Sep ~ 29 Sep
|Fossickers Way Tournament
Bingara Golf Club
tcox@gwydir.nsw.gov.au
|Tim Cox
0427 291672
Bookings Open
|25 Sep ~ 29 Sep
|Parkes Veterans Week of Golf
Parkes Golf Club
Parkes.vets.wog@gmail.com
|Robert Lea
0468 324441
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|02 Oct ~ 06 Oct
|Armidale Veterans Spring Week of Golf
Armidale Golf Club
john.annemaher@activ8.net.au
|John Maher
6772 1986
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|09 Oct ~ 13 Oct
|NSWVGA Mixed 4bbb C’ships Tenterfield
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407439865
Bookings Open
|09 Oct ~ 13 Oct
|Lake Macquarie Classic Toronto
Toronto Workers Club Golf Club
buk847@hotmail.com
|Mal Ryan
0419 501558 – 49593231
Bookings Open
|14 Oct ~ 15 Oct
|NSWVGA Sandgreen C’ships Holbrook
Holbrook Golf Club
info@golfnsw.org
|Golf NSW
Bookings Open
|16 Oct ~ 20 Oct
|Leeton / Narrandera
|Jason Mimmo
0427594667
Bookings
|23 Oct ~ 27 Oct
|Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Port Stephens Golf Club
reginaldhm@hotmail.com
|Reg McGee
02 4088 3296
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|23 Oct ~ 27 Oct
|Western Riverina Griffith
Griffith Golf Club
gcox@iinet.net.au
|Gerry Cox
69629716
Bookings Open
|30 Oct ~ 03 Nov
|Camden Haven Tournament Kew
Kew
kccmvg@gmail.com
|Laurie Hamilton
6559 7067
Bookings Open
|06 Nov ~ 10 Nov
|NSWVGA Matchplay C’ships Newcastle
Belmont,Waratah,Charlestown,& Muree
kiwee2@optusnet.com.au
|John Mason
0412 570185
Bookings Open
|13 Nov ~ 17 Nov
|Southern Highlands Moss Vale
Bowral, Moss Vale, Mittagong,& Mt Broughton
Jbowes31@bigpond.com.au
|John Bowes
0248611107
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|20 Nov ~ 24 Nov
|Cherry Festival Tournament Young
Young Golf Club
bmkearney@hotmail.com
|Bill Kearney
6382 6555
Bookings Open
|27 Nov ~ 01 Dec
|Seaside Classic Kiama
Kiama & Jamberoo Golf Clubs
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Bob Smith
42966953
Bookings Open
|04 Dec ~ 10 Dec
|Port Kembla
Port Kembla Golf Club
rod.robson01@gmail.com
|Rod Robson
0242251025
