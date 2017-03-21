NSW Veteran Golf Program 2017

A NUMBER of people have been searching for the NSW Veteran Golfers Association Week of Golf Program for 2017 so we thought for ease we would reproduce the year long calendar here.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

You can play in an events most weeks of the year in NSW and other states also have full schedules. Check our Veteran Golf page for more details.

6 Feb ~ 10 Feb Hawks Nest

Hawks Nest Golf Club

rmmack1945@gmail.com Hawks Nest Golf Club Bob Macklinshaw

0407-573-907 Bookings CLOSED

13 Feb ~ 17 Feb Shoalhaven

Nowra St Georges Basin Shoalhaven Heads

ShoalhavenWOG@gmail.com Nowra St Georges Basin Shoalhaven Heads Greg Tindall

(02)4441-7977

Bookings CLOSED

20 Feb ~ 24 Feb Illawarra

The Grange, Kiama, Russell Vale, Jambero

chrisgoodwin01@iprimus.com.au The Grange, Kiama, Russell Vale, Jambero Chris Goodwin

(02)4263-9936

Bookings CLOSED

27 Feb ~ 03 Mar Blue Mountains

WWFalls Blackheath Leura & Lithgow

jglucas76@gmail.com WWFalls Blackheath Leura & Lithgow Godfrey Lucas

(02)4757-3458

Bookings CLOSED

06 Mar ~ 10 Mar Macquarie Challenge

Bathurst & Oberon

manuelpro@dodo.com.au Bathurst & Oberon Manuel Pro

(02)6331-4144

Bookings CLOSED

13 Mar ~ 17 Mar Orange

Duntry League – Wentworth – Orange Ex-Se

sleepyvalley@hotmail.com Duntry League – Wentworth – Orange Ex-Se David Gunner

(02)6362-4125

Bookings CLOSED

13 Mar ~ 17 Mar Howlong

Howlong Golf Club

john@howlonggolf.com.au Howlong Golf Club John Cannon

(02)6026-5321 Bookings Open

20 Mar ~ 24 Mar Tocumwal

Tocumwal Golf Club

admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au Tocumwal Golf Club Mike Keen

0421-643-064

Bookings Open

26 Mar ~ 31 Mar Rich River – Bill Mead Tournament

Rich River Golf Club

golfpro@richriver.com.au Rich River Golf Club Richard Caiolfa

(03)5481-3372

Bookings Open

27 Mar ~ 31 Mar Upper Hunter – Muswellbrook

Muswellbrook GC

bruce24273@bigpond.com Muswellbrook GC Bruce Robinson

(02)6541-0268

Bookings Open

03 Apr ~ 05 Apr Tumut

Tumut Golf Club

davidbacon@westnet.com.au Tumut Golf Club David Bacon

(02)6947-1475

Bookings Open

03 Apr ~ 07 Apr Tamworth & Longyard

Tamworth & Longyard

tlvwog@gmail.com Tamworth & Longyard Paul McDougall

0407-618-958

Bookings Open

03 Apr ~ 07 Apr 72nd Annual Blue Mountains Golf Week

Wentworth; Lithgow; Blackheath; Leura; Springwood

pattersfam@bigpond.com Wentworth; Lithgow; Blackheath; Leura; Springwood Murray Patterson

4757 1859

Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only

06 Apr ~ 07 Apr Gundagai

Gundagai Golf Club

golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au Gundagai Golf Club Michael Wells

(02)6944-1926

Bookings Open

10 Apr ~ 12 Apr NSWVGA Strokeplay Championships – Des Co

Richmond, Glenmore/Heritage Valley &, St

lesknox@optusnet.com.au Richmond, Glenmore/Heritage Valley &, St Les Knox

(02)4735-4903

Bookings Open

17 Apr ~ 21 Apr Uralla

Uralla GC

chandler.rowan@gmail.com Uralla GC Rowan Chandler

0412-066-807 Bookings Open

23 Apr ~ 28 Apr Junee Week of Golf

Junee Golf Club

kevinjac@bigpond.com Junee Golf Club Kevin Jacobson

0407-244-120

Bookings Open

24 Apr ~ 28 Apr Narrabri District

Narrabri GC

robyn.spence@westnet.com.au Narrabri GC Robyn Spence

(02)6793-5263

Bookings Open

01 May ~ 05 May Cootamundra

Cootamundra Country Club

masogj@ozemail.com.au Cootamundra Country Club Garry Mason

0400-795-079

Bookings Open

01 May ~ 05 May Moree

Moree Golf Club

paullwilde@me.com Moree Golf Club Paul Wilde

428521599

Bookings Open

08 May ~ 12 May New England – Inverell

Inverell Golf Club

shadlow8@bigpond.com Inverell Golf Club Jim Shadlow

(02)6722-3479

Bookings Open

08 May ~ 12 May Lachlan Valley

Forbes, Condobolin

lvgolf@optusnet.com.au Forbes, Condobolin Lynnie Roberts

(02)6852-3473

Bookings Open

13 May ~ 14 May NSWVGA Mixed Sandgreen 4BBB Championship

Grenfell Golf Club

peteshirl@hotmail.com Grenfell Golf Club Peter Mawhinney

(02)6343-2222

Bookings Open

15 May ~ 19 May Tenterfield

Tenterfield GC

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield GC Bill Eastgate

0407-439-865

Bookings Open

22 May ~ 26 May Bucketts Way

Gloucester GC

dbardwel@bigpond.net.au Gloucester GC Derek Bardwell

(02)6558-1875 Bookings Open

29 May ~ 02 Jun Grafton Wintergolf

Grafton GC

graftongolfclub@bigpond.com Grafton GC Trevor Townsend

(02)6642-2255

Bookings Open

03 Jul ~ 07 Jul Nambucca Heads

Nambucca GC

bigvid1@iinet.net.au Nambucca GC Ian Vidler

0477-905-102

Bookings Open

10 Jul ~ 14 Jul Sawtell

Sawtell GC

robynhampson@westnet.com.au Sawtell GC Terry Rapley

0407-367-281

Bookings Open

17 Jul ~ 21 Jul Maclean

Maclean GC

macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com Maclean GC Geoff Grayson

0409-030-751

Bookings Open

24 Jul ~ 28 Jul Far South Coast

Eden Gardens, Pambula Merimbula, Bega &

golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au Eden Gardens, Pambula Merimbula, Bega & Norm Hamilton

(02)6495-9002 Bookings Open

24 Jul ~ 28 Jul Ballina Veteran Golf WOG

Ballina Golf & Sports Club

ballinawog@gmail.com Ballina Golf & Sports Club Rod Fayle

0431 724 191

Bookings Open

31 Jul ~ 04 Aug Murwillumbah

Murwillumbah GC

murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com Murwillumbah GC Ray Kent

0410-570-488

Bookings Open

31 Jul ~ 04 Aug Lower South Coast

Mollymook,Catalina,Moruya,Tuross Heads

rbmarg49@bigpond.com Mollymook,Catalina,Moruya,Tuross Heads Bob Sinclair

4472 1061 Bookings Open

07 Aug ~ 11 Aug Coolangatta Tweed

Coolangatta /Tweed GC

ross.lever@bigpond.com Coolangatta /Tweed GC Ross Lever

(07)5572-5794

Bookings Open

14 Aug ~ 18 Aug Yamba

Yamba Golf Club

yambawog@gmail.com Yamba Golf Club John Daley

(02)6645-8145 Bookings Limited. Bookings via Tournament Director only

21 Aug ~ 25 Aug Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour GC

johnplummer1@bigpond.com Coffs Harbour GC John Plummer

266517688

Bookings Open

28 Aug ~ 01 Sep South West Rocks

SW Rocks Frederickton & Kempsey

captainfitzy@yahoo.com.au SW Rocks Frederickton & Kempsey John Fitzsimmons

02 6566 5834 Bookings Open

28 Aug ~ 01 Sep MACLEAY VALLEY VETERANS

Frederickton, Kempsey, Frederickton, South West Rocks

swrvetsgolf@gmail.com Frederickton, Kempsey, Frederickton, South West Rocks Frank Ryan

0429 787 090

Bookings Open

04 Sep ~ 05 Sep Port Macquarie

Pt. Macquarie GC

portmacquarievets@hotmail.com Pt. Macquarie GC David Neville

0499 841 010 Bookings Open

07 Sep ~ 08 Sep Wauchope

Wauchope Golf Club

aunty_jack1507@yahoo.com.au Wauchope Golf Club John Uncle

0414 784910

Bookings Open

11 Sep ~ 15 Sep Mudgee

Mudgee Golf Club

mudgeevets@gmail.com Mudgee Golf Club David Halpin

6373 3374 Bookings Open

18 Sep ~ 22 Sep Dubbo

Dubbo Colf Club

jbdixon1@bigpond.com Dubbo Colf Club John Dixon,

0407 210 644

Bookings Open

18 Sep ~ 22 Sep Corowa – Howlong

Corowa & Howlong Golf Clubs

john@howlonggolf.com.au Corowa & Howlong Golf Clubs John Cannon

6026 5321 Bookings Open

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Silver City Tournament

Broken Hill Country Club

martin_dg@bigpond.com Broken Hill Country Club Dennis Martin

6026 5321

Bookings Open

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Fossickers Way Tournament

Bingara Golf Club

tcox@gwydir.nsw.gov.au Bingara Golf Club Tim Cox

0427 291672 Bookings Open

25 Sep ~ 29 Sep Parkes Veterans Week of Golf

Parkes Golf Club

Parkes.vets.wog@gmail.com Parkes Golf Club Robert Lea

0468 324441

Bookings Open

02 Oct ~ 06 Oct Armidale Veterans Spring Week of Golf

Armidale Golf Club

john.annemaher@activ8.net.au Armidale Golf Club John Maher

6772 1986

Bookings Open

09 Oct ~ 13 Oct NSWVGA Mixed 4bbb C’ships Tenterfield

Tenterfield Golf Club

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield Golf Club Bill Eastgate

0407439865 Bookings Open

09 Oct ~ 13 Oct Lake Macquarie Classic Toronto

Toronto Workers Club Golf Club

buk847@hotmail.com Toronto Workers Club Golf Club Mal Ryan

0419 501558 – 49593231 Bookings Open

14 Oct ~ 15 Oct NSWVGA Sandgreen C’ships Holbrook

Holbrook Golf Club

info@golfnsw.org Holbrook Golf Club Golf NSW Bookings Open

16 Oct ~ 20 Oct Leeton / Narrandera jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au Jason Mimmo

0427594667 Bookings

23 Oct ~ 27 Oct Port Stephens Week Of Golf

Port Stephens Golf Club

reginaldhm@hotmail.com Port Stephens Golf Club Reg McGee

02 4088 3296

Bookings Open

23 Oct ~ 27 Oct Western Riverina Griffith

Griffith Golf Club

gcox@iinet.net.au Griffith Golf Club Gerry Cox

69629716 Bookings Open

30 Oct ~ 03 Nov Camden Haven Tournament Kew

Kew

kccmvg@gmail.com Kew Laurie Hamilton

6559 7067 Bookings Open

06 Nov ~ 10 Nov NSWVGA Matchplay C’ships Newcastle

Belmont,Waratah,Charlestown,& Muree

kiwee2@optusnet.com.au Belmont,Waratah,Charlestown,& Muree John Mason

0412 570185 Bookings Open

13 Nov ~ 17 Nov Southern Highlands Moss Vale

Bowral, Moss Vale, Mittagong,& Mt Broughton

Jbowes31@bigpond.com.au Bowral, Moss Vale, Mittagong,& Mt Broughton John Bowes

0248611107

Bookings Open

20 Nov ~ 24 Nov Cherry Festival Tournament Young

Young Golf Club

bmkearney@hotmail.com Young Golf Club Bill Kearney

6382 6555 Bookings Open

27 Nov ~ 01 Dec Seaside Classic Kiama

Kiama & Jamberoo Golf Clubs

bobsmith6@bigpond.com Kiama & Jamberoo Golf Clubs Bob Smith

42966953 Bookings Open