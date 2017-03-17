PGA TV to live stream Aussie golf events

AUSSIE golf fans are now able to catch action from a number of PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments thanks to the new live streaming PGA TV.

Including live and free coverage of the Queensland PGA Championship final round this Sunday, the innovation will be great for those with good internet connections and lots of data allowances.

“We all know the quality of talent on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia but it is important that sport fans have the ability to engage with our leading professionals. This is why we developed PGA TV,” said Stephen Ayles, Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA.

“The tournaments will be live streamed on PGA TV during the final round with comprehensive highlights across the first three days.”

PGA TV aims to be a leader in the online streaming of professional golf tournaments with the PGA engaging IMG Productions to ensure a top quality broadcast that brings a youthful feel with former LET Player Alison Whitaker and TV personality Shura Taft hosting.

“The PGA has a long established relationship with IMG Productions who are the front runners in broadcasting golf tournaments internationally.

“We want to ensure the highest quality of the golf broadcast, we believe our partnership with IMG Productions will achieve this.

“But because it is an online live stream we are able to be innovative and bring a youthful feel not always achievable when working within the constraints of an international TV broadcast. This is why Alison with her unique player’s perspective and Shura with his passion for the game are the perfect team to bring the images to life.

“We launched PGA TV at the Victorian PGA Championship and were pleased with the results and potential. We look forward to live broadcasting the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship presented by Wippells Autos on Sunday.”

The Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship will be played at City Golf Club from 16-19 March and is headlined by Japan Tour player Brad Kennedy, Oates Vic Open Champion Dimitiros Papadatos and 2016 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year Adam Blyth.

Highlights of the first three days will be shown on PGA TV followed by full live coverage of the final round which will commence at 10am.

PGA TV will also live stream the TX Civil & Logisitcs WA PGA Championship to be played at Kalgoorlie Golf Course from 18-21 May.

Visit PGA TV at pga.org.au/pga-tv