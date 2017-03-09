Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: March 2017

DENIS DALE wraps up all the latest action on the senior amateur golfing scene, including the recent New Zealand Amateur Championship where the locals proved too good for a strong Aussie contingent.

NATIONAL SENIOR AMATEUR GOLF WRAP

By Denis Dale

New Zealand Senior Amateur

The New Zealand Senior Amateur Championship was played at the Ohope International Golf Course and attracted a very strong field of New Zealand’s best senior golfers and a strong contingent of Australians.

The winner was New Zealand golfer Brent Paterson who played sensational golf to finish the tournament seven under par and a six stroke winning margin. Paterson closed with a pair of 67’s after his opening round of 72

The runner up was Kiwi Andres Cloete with rounds of 72-68-72=212 while third place went to the defending champion John Batley who gave a solid defence of his title with rounds of 72–69-73=214.

Kym Olsen (pictured above) was the leading Australian with rounds of 72-72-71=215 that saw him finish in a tie for fourth place with well-known New Zealander Michael Barltrop.

Australian Barry Tippett had rounds of 72-70-75=217 to finish in sixth place in another very good performance.

David Gleeson (73-78-72=223) was the next of the Aussies just pipping Terry Small (76-75-73=224) and Geoff Cranfield (74-76-74=224).

In a tie for 30th place were Stefan Albinski (77-76-73=226) and Steve Toyne (72-75-79=226).

Overall a solid performance from the Aussies but the tournament belonged to Brent Paterson who proved far too classy for the field.

VICTORIAN SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT

Kooringal Seniors

Ian Frost (Rich River) capitalised on his overnight lead to claim victory at the Kooringal Senior Amateur whilst Jill Morrison (Midlands) has taken out the women’s championship.

Frost put together two consistent rounds of 74 to finish on a 36-hole total of 148, one shot clear of the nearest competitors Kym Olsen (The National) and Rob Wallace (Midlands).

Familiar face Paul Gooley of Chirnside Park secured the nett trophy with a two round nett total of 142 from a daily handicap of five. In the runner-up position was Kooringal local Grant Arnold on 143 just one stroke shy.

In the women’s nett championship, Portsea’s Sue Mawhinney capped a fine event taking the nett crown with a two-round total of 70 stableford points from a daily handicap of 15. Local Debbie Gorin (Kooringal) finished runner-up on 66 points.

Jill Morrison came out on top in the women’s gross championship, edging local favourite Heather Harley by three points finishing with a two round gross stableford total of 52 points to Harley’s 49 points

Gardiners Run Seniors

The Gardiners Run Senior Amateur was won in devastating fashion by the current Australian Senior Amateur champion, Kym Olsen.

Kym Olsen has carded an opening round of 72 but blitzed the field in the second. The plus 2 marker from The National carded a sensational round of 5 under par 67 for a total of 139 to win by 7 shots from runner-up Malcolm Barnes of Neangar Park.

Barnes finished on a total of 146 to claim second prize on a count-back from Rossdale’s Ken O’Brien.

In the nett section it was victory to Keith Finkelde of Latrobe. The 8 marker had a solid round of nett 65 today for a total of 135, winning by 5 shots from Metropolitan’s John Kelly who took out second place on a count-back from Wayne Aigner of Sandhurst.

Heather Harley of Kooringal was the best in the women’s scratch stableford section. The 7 marker carded a 36-hole total of 56 scratch points to take the title by 2 points from round 1 leader Judy Langford of Wodonga.

Eastern member Sue Lush had a day out, posting a great score of 40 points today for a total of 71 points to win the stableford section by a single point. Local member Christine Rodgers of Gardiners Run was runner-up on a count-back from fellow member Helen Drake.

Cranbourne Seniors

Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) has broken Gary Easte’s string of wins with a strong victory in the 2017 Cranbourne Senior Amateur.

Claney fired the only sub-par round of the tournament with a very good 2-under 70 for a 36-hole total of 147, equalling the winning score from 2016.

Claney had a 5 shot win over Kym Olsen (The National) who posted rounds of 74 and 78 for the event.

Paul Fink (RACV Cape Schank) made the most of the ideal conditions to seize victory in the nett championship with rounds of 66 and 74 total of 140, placing him 3 strokes ahead of a very consistent Stephen Valentine (Kew) who finished with a total of 143.

The 36-hole gross prize for players over 65 years went to Peter Bence (Peninsula Kingswood) with rounds of 76-81, and the 36-hole nett prize for players on a daily handicap of 10 or more went to Bill Black (Rutherglen) with rounds of 73 and 80.

After only just completing their club championships on Sunday, Cranbourne was presented beautifully with ideal tournament conditions. Golf Victoria thanked the Cranbourne Golf Club for the exceptional way the tournament was hosted.

For further information including all the dates and venues for the 2017 Victorian calendar interested golfers should visit the Golf Victoria web site (www.golfvic.org.au) .

NSW SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT



Wollongong Seniors

The 2017 Wollongong Seniors saw Rick Alison (Camden Lakeside) make a welcome return to seniors golf after a long break. This did him no harm as he played very good golf to take out the major prize with a score of 71 on the testing Wollongong layout.

He defeated Chris Gordon (NSW), Sam Quagliata (Liverpool) and Noel Wood (Antill Park) who were tied on the runner up score of 74

Concord Seniors

The 2017 Concord Seniors attracted a large field of senior gofers, all keen to test themselves on this demanding championship layout. It was the local member Grant Wilson who handled it the best firing a round of 74 to edge out Magenta Shores golfer Richard Greville by a single stroke.

In a five-way tie for third place were Ross Bockman (Long Reef), Leigh Anthony (Waratah), Ken Brewer (Concord), Graham Beasley (Mollymook) and Neil Bartley (Port Kembla) all on 78. Results below.

All NSW Senior Order of Merit events include age categories and handicap prizes. A full calendar listing all dates and venues is available on the Golf NSW website (www.golfnsw.org)

QUEENSLAND SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT

Wynnum Seniors

The Wynnum PresCare QSOOM event attracted a good field of 70 players (50 men and 20 women). The golf course was well presented on the day, especially considering the very dry weather we have had in the past few months.

The conditions were hot and humid but that did not seem to affect most players, as there were some great scores recorded on the day.

Ladies

Winner Scratch Cheryl Sternberg 84

Winner Nett Judy Logan 34 points

Men

Winner Scratch Joe McDermid 68 (ocb)

Runner Up Scratch Tim Deakin 68

Winner Nett Ray Tunny 40 points

Runner Up Nett Billy Jones 39 points (ocb)

Bribie Island Seniors

The Bribie Island PresCare QSOOM event attracted a large field of 93 players (75 men and 18 women). It is always a pleasure to play Bribie Island and the golf course was again presented in excellent condition.

The conditions were hot but the occasional breeze made it an enjoyable day. There were some good scores recorded on the day with victory going to leading Queensland player Steve Toyne.

Ladies

Winner Scratch Josie Ryan 79

Winner Nett Kathy Strudwick 40 points

Men

Winner Scratch Steve Toyne 75

Runner Up Scratch David Reid 76 (ocb)

Winner Nett Russell Smith 40 points

Runner Up Nett Bill Anderson 38 points

Winner Super Senior Phillip Towle 81

Runner Up Super Senior Barry Brook 82

Arundel Hills Seniors

The 2017 Arundel Hills PresCare QSOOM event had a good field of 62 players (47 men and 15 women) competing. The course was in good condition with the new greens looking great.

The weather was much cooler than it has been for the last few events. With the forecast rain keeping away it resulted in great conditions for golf.

Some of the holes certainly had a wow factor and the real winner on the day was the course.

The majority of the field found the course a real challenge and many commented that they would like to come back and try again with hopefully better results.

The winner was once again Steve Toyne (Nudgee) showing clearly he is the best senior golfer in Queensland. Toyne fired a round of 74 to win by three strokes from Warren Colefax.

Ladies

Winner Scratch Cheryl Sternberg 84

Winner Nett Judy Logan 32 points

Men

Winner Scratch Steve Toyne 74

Runner Up Scratch Warren Colefax 77

Winner Nett David Hannah 34 points

Runner Up Nett Paul Murray 31 points

Winner Super Senior Richard Hanks 34 points

Runner Up Super Senior Phillip Towle 29 points

Redcliffe Seniors

The Redcliffe Seniors had a record field of 109 players (90 men and 19 women) competing. While it was still very warm, the weather was cooler than in recent days so it resulted in good conditions for golf. As usual there were some very good scores.

The winner and making it a trifecta of recent wins was Nudgee gofer Steve Toyne who defeated Peter Dagan on a countback.

Ladies

Winner Scratch Josie Ryan 80

Winner Nett Nola McIntyre 34 points ocb

Runner Up Nett Wendy O’Connell 34 points ocb

Men

Winner Scratch Steve Toyne 73 ocb

Runner Up Scratch Peter Dagan 73

Winner Nett Graham Jones 40 points

Runner Up Nett Ray Harvey 39 points ocb

Winner Super Senior Glen Daniels 74

Runner Up Super Senior Terry O’Keeffe 77

All the information you need to play in any or all of the Queensland Senior Order of Merit events is available on the Golf Queensland web site (www.golfqueensland.org.au).

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT



South Lakes Seniors

The 2017 South Australian Senior Order of Merit got under way on Monday 6th of February, with the first round of a scheduled ten event season being held at South Lakes Golf Club in Goolwa, located south of Adelaide near the Murray River mouth.

Steady overnight and morning rain cleared to an overcast day with a moderate temperature and a mild southerly breeze. The fairways were faultless and the greens holding making for perfect scoring conditions.

Playing together, 2016 SA Senior Order of Merit winner Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) was just pipped by Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) for the honours – an excellent 68 to an almost equally excellent 69.

In the Super Seniors, 80 year old local Cyril Williams embarrassed his younger competitors by shooting his age to win from Gordon Whittaker (Mt Barker on 82). Whittaker defeated Nigel Coles (The Vines of Reynella) on a countback.

Nett winners were Steve Ross (South Lakes) from Trevor Smith (Naracoorte) and Paul Roach (who made the long trip from Sandy Creek GC) from Gary Low (South Lakes) in Seniors and Super Seniors respectively.

This is the second year South Lakes have hosted this event and were pleased to have sponsorship from Motel Goolwa and Jack’s Place whose representative, Dagmar, made the presentations to the winners.

Seniors

68 Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga)

69 Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully)

73 Steve Ross (South Lakes)

74 Nigel Turner (Lady Bay) John Davey (Tea Tree Gully)

76 Trevor Smith (Naracoorte). Wayne Humphries (Glenelg)

Super Seniors

80 Cyril Williams (South Lakes)

82 Gordon Whittaker (Mt Barker), Nigel Coles (The Vines)

83 Eric Lane (The Grange)

84 Gary Low (South Lakes), Laszlo Balaton (Victor Harbor), Russell Parkes (Victor Harbor)

Blackwood Seniors

On a sunny hot Monday eighty five South Australian senior golfers journeyed to picturesque Blackwood Golf Club in the Adelaide Hills. The course was in great condition with the excellent greens running at 11-12’ presenting a challenge that many didn’t conquer.

A good field always assembles for the Blackwood round of the Senior Order of Merit with the long term organisers, Keith Parry-Jones and Chris Claxton securing good sponsorship and the associated rewards for those who perform on the day.

Kooyonga senior Bruce Lindner followed his recent win at South Lakes with the honours but his score of 76 reflects the challenges of the day. A highlight was a spectacular eagle on the par 5 seventh by slam dunking his third shot against the pin played from deep in the right hand trees.

South Lakes Senior Steve Ross and Trevor Smith from Naracoorte followed up their performances in round one of the Order of Merit with second and third places whilst in the Super Seniors, Eric Lane from The Grange and Paul Starrs from Flagstaff Hill filled the placings.

Perhaps reflecting the difficulties of the day, Blackwood members took home the Nett prizes in both Seniors and Super Seniors.

Senior Gross

76 Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga)

79 Steve Ross (South Lakes)

81 Trevor Smith (Naracoorte)

82 Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully)

Super Senior Gross

80 Eric Lane (The Grange)

82 Paul Starrs (Flagstaff Hill)

82 Russell Hewson (Mt Barker)

84 Richard Clark (Blackwood)

More information on the South Australian Senior Order of Merit can be found on the Golf SA website (www.golfsa.com.au/)

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

April 2-3 * Royal Perth Seniors (WA)

April 3 Indooroopilly Seniors (QLD)

April 3 Tea Tree Gully Seniors (SA)

April 4-6 * The National Senior Masters (VIC)

April 5-7 * West Australian Seniors at Wanneroo (WA)

April 8 Jubilee Seniors at Bowral GC (NSW)

April 10-12 NSW Veterans Championship – Richmond, Glenmore, Stonecutter’s Ridge

April 11-12 Eureka Seniors (Ballarat)

April17 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 22 Laidley Ladies Classic (QLD)

May 2 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 4 Hills International Seniors (QLD)

May 5 Box Hill Seniors (VIC)

May 8-11 Cobram-Barooga Seniors (VIC)

May 8 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 8 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

May 11-12 Duntry League Seniors (NSW)

May 12 Carbrook Seniors (QLD)

May 15-16 * NSW Senior Classic – The Australian & The Lakes

May 18 Pacific Seniors (QLD)

May 23 Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

May 25-28 * NT Seniors Championship

May 25-26 Hepburn Springs Seniors (VIC)

May 26 Pelican Waters (QLD)

May 39 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

* Part of the Australian Senior Ranking System